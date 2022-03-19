Nick Jacobs

There will always be good and evil in our world. As we live through this time of pure evil, sometimes we need to just step back, turn off cable news, put some soft music on and breathe deeply.
Several years ago, I was privileged to be part of a meeting of business leaders in New York City who are working on an international quality center for health and well-being in Florida.
During one of the breaks, a member of the group, Dr. Deepak Chopra, turned to another participant and said, “So, how do we add the word tenderness to our mission statement?”
I looked at him and said, “Tenderness? That’s a pretty interesting word. Why did you ask that?”
To which he replied, “When we met with the Pope last week, he asked us to add the word tenderness to everything that we do because the world is not exhibiting enough tenderness anymore.”
He went on to say that Pope Francis expanded upon his definition of tenderness to include tenderness to the planet as well.
It was a short conversation, but so very meaningful. Tenderness? Remember the lyric, “Try a little tenderness?” It captures succinctly what I’ve been trying to express since 1987 when I entered the field of health care.
We’ve all experienced it, and when we do, it literally turns our world upside down in such a positive way.
Living a kind life is all about trying a little tenderness. It’s about demonstrating tenderness when we deal with each other. It’s about being thoughtful in situations that are horribly stressful for everyone involved. It’s about showing compassion, caring, love and kindness.
The definition of tenderness is, in fact, gentleness and kindness, and its synonyms are tenderheartedness, compassion, care, concern, kindheartedness, sympathy, humanity, warmth, fatherliness, motherliness, gentleness, benevolence and generosity.
How many times have we been touched by tenderness in our lives? And why shouldn’t that be a part of our life each and every day? Yes, of course, it’s gotten me into trouble since I was a little kid.
In fact, my father’s last words to me were, “Kid, you’ve gotta toughen up,” but guess what? I’ve never been successful at being tough. It’s probably why I’m not rich. Kids and dogs love me, and that’s my measure of success in this world.
If we could all embrace that request, what a different planet this would be. If we would stop fighting over who’s God is the best God or who has the most land, the best army, the biggest nukes; how different our world would be?
The easiest thing that any organization can do to save or make money for their corporation is to cut staff, cut salaries, cut benefits and lay people off, and the hardest thing they can do is think creatively to turn their employees into their sales teams.
If they treat their employees with tenderness and dignity, the same will happen for the clients, patrons, patients and more people will want to be treated the same way. It really isn’t rocket science or brain surgery. It’s tenderness.
So, compassionate care for those you need, those who need you and those who need your services, could be the answer you’ve been looking for all along. It’s loving and nurturing care. It’s being open, genuine, warm and kind.
I’m hoping that we will all try a little tenderness not only now, but into the future. No matter if it’s in the Ukraine or the United States, we need to abandon our political gangs and try to help each other, help our fellow man and help to heal the hatred.
Let’s demonstrate a little tenderness with everyone because we only go around once, and that journey is a very quick trip.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
