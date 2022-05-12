Nick Jacobs

I’ve been watching Netflix’s Ozark again, and the difference between the management style of the mother and father, Laura Linney and Jason Bateman, reminds me very much of the challenges we’re facing as a country.
While teaching public school for a decade, I made some observations about balance for kids, families and life that hold true to today.
One of my primary observations about balance was reinforced by an instructor I had for a required course in the American College of Healthcare executives.
He described the flight of a bald eagle. When a bird takes flight, it’s only successful when both wings are functioning well together.
Having injured both of my shoulders recently in ice slips, I can absolutely vouch for the fact that the simple task of putting on socks or a jacket is severely impaired from just the inability to move one shoulder. Well, with birds, to soar smoothly through the sky takes both wings.
In his scenario, the instructor was describing the difference between management and leadership, but that analogy holds elsewhere, too.
Famously, when holding court in the back of the Congressional chambers, our former Congressman, Jack Murtha, was always surrounded by members of both parties. He clearly understood that for democracy to work, just like the wingspan of an eagle, we needed both wings to participate.
Today, in their rush to garner power, both parties have been caught up in trickery in order skew the electorate in their favor. Through gerrymandering, rulings such as Citizens United that allowed dark money into elections, making the news a profit center for television, and numerous other examples, politicians have been elected who could virtually be assured of re-election – power, control and money.
We created our own version of fiefdoms, royalty – and in doing this – ultimately took away the majority of control from the electorate.
It also created such a strong and comfortable powerbase that the only people who had to be convinced to re-elect their representatives were in many cases located on the fringes of both parties. Compromise became a word for whichever history books are not banned, and working together to solve the problems of our country fast became an oxymoron.
If you’re a member of the R-gang, it sometimes seems you believe that life should be the mythical way Hollywood depicted it in the 1950s.
If you’re in the D-gang, it often appears your belief system is anything goes.
Neither is reality, and neither represents the collective majority of our philosophical and political beliefs.
The vast majority of Americans do still believe in democracy, freedom and cooperation. But, in many districts, our elected representatives no longer have to acknowledge our wishes, only those of the fringe electorate.
I heard a Democrat friend recently use this analogy. Life in America is like a car. If you put it in D for drive, you are endorsing moving forward. If you put it in R, you are embracing a vision that wants to go back to a world that didn’t even really exist decades ago.
I believe that the vast majority of Americans are in sync when it comes to things such as freedom, democracy and the rights of all human beings. Remember, cars need both gears to function appropriately.
We absolutely know there is potential compromise on every one of the critical issues we face as a country and as a world. If we don’t have to find balance, then every four years we will be dealing with pendulum rule that attempts to erase everything that was previously put in place. Or worse, we will lose our freedom and live in an autocracy.
If we want progress, we need balance, not balance dedicated to obstructionism, but balance endorsing the support of the majority of our citizens. That is the America we have fought and died for over the centuries. Please vote.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
