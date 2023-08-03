Nick Jacobs

Most of us have heard about microbes living in our guts, but not many of us fully understand that we are living in trillions of microbes. Our bodies are covered inside and out with microbes that not only allow us to live more efficiently, but also contribute significantly to our overall health.
The book “10% Human: How Your Body’s Microbes Hold the Key to Health and Happiness,” is an amazing journey into our microbiome.
Written by Alanna Collen, it delves into the fascinating world of microorganisms that play a crucial role in shaping our overall health. It is all about the microbes with which we share our universe.
There are, according to Collen, around 4,000 different species of microbes “nestled among the folds of our intestines alone that give our 1.5-meter-long colon the surface of a double bed.” She further explains: “Unlike the coral reefs or the rainforests, we haven’t considered protecting our microbiota.”
Only about 10% of our cells are truly human, while 90% are made up of diverse bacteria, viruses and fungi that profoundly influence everything from digestion to immunity and even our mood and behavior.
Our lives are so completely entangled with these microbes that our bodies can’t possibly run well without them. These little hitchhikers are behind our allergies, autoimmune diseases, gastrointestinal disorders and even obesity. They can also impact mental health in areas such as anxiety and depression, OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), and even autism.
If you’re questioning how we know this is possible, you need to understand that the 100 trillion microbes that inhabit us are now able to be identified, analyzed and categorized with the new genetic analytic equipment that’s available. Of course, we’re just at the beginning of this scientific gold rush, but we’ve already discovered dozens of potential answers that relate to our health.
When we are exposed to large quantities of antibiotics, certain chemical sprays and artificial food additives, it wreaks havoc on our microbes, and it changes our body’s ability to deal with numerous natural responses to unnatural invasions. The question is, “What does the absence of certain microbes that fall victim to antibiotics mean for us individually?”
Because our cells are outnumbered 10 to one by the microbes that live in us, we are, in fact, super-organisms.
These single-cell microbes work cooperatively with our human genes in running our bodies. So, how does the balance or imbalance of our microbiome potentially impact our body’s performance? How do these microbes help us on our journey to health and happiness?
They aid in digestion. They help us find cures for many diseases. They allow scientists to finally understand hospital- acquired infections. They also revealed imperfections in water that contributed to cholera, and they led to the discovery of penicillin. Our 21st-century lives have been extended because of antibiotics, water sanitation, hygienic medical practice and vaccines.
But our microbiota has changed dramatically, and our new world of illness includes allergies to things such as nuts and wheat, increases in asthma and autoimmune diseases, Type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis and obesity. These diseases hardly existed a century ago, and scientists are determining that this may be related to the lack of specific microbes in our bodies needed to cope with or prevent them.
There are even examples of microbes that can alter our moods and our aggression levels, and raise or lower our abilities to say “no.” There is no significant proof that this gut dysfunction is even contributing to irritable bowel syndrome, chronic diarrhea and autism.
One of the ironies is that American children living in poverty are historically less likely to suffer from food allergies or asthma than children from wealthier backgrounds. With wealth comes chronic ill health, but with poverty comes obesity and other forms of chronic illness.
Bottom line? When the gut’s bacteria are out of balance, the problems begin. We truly are what we eat, and food is medicine.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
