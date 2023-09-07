Nick Jacobs

Some mornings I wake up early and think about the things that will wield the most profound influence on the future of both our children and grandchildren.
First and foremost is climate change, a consequence of the greenhouse effect.
Regardless of your personal, economic or political beliefs, climate change has accelerated so quickly that without serious intervention, our planet could become uninhabitable.
My next concern comes from the fact that this coun-try was built on different ethnicities, religions and races.
Because of that diversity, what benefits some will not necessarily benefit all. Committing to one’s beliefs should be sacrosanct.
That’s the freedom upon which this country was founded. If you’re against it, don’t do it, but don’t make laws to force others not to do whatever it is.
Ever since organized religions first appeared on the earth, we have witnessed the duality of their presence.
These religions have contributed significantly to social welfare and charitable activities, a sense of community and unity. They have provided moral and ethical guideposts that include humility, compassion, honesty and the promotion of forgiveness.
History has also shown us the dark underbelly of these same religions with the Crusades, where Christians were pitted against Muslims, the 30-year war between Protestants and Catholics, and the British India split to Pakistan and India that resulted in incredible loss of life among Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs.
Later came the conflict between Protestants and Catholics in northern Ireland, and most recently the Rwanda Genocide fueled by religious conflict between the Hutu and Tutsis tribes, killing 800,000, mostly Tutsis.
The “My God is better than your God syndrome” continues to persist.
The famous author and scholar Reza Aslan said, “The mixing of religion and politics can be dangerous. It’s when the power of the religion and the power of the politics blend, the result is often not democracy, but religious oligarchy.”
Former President Jimmy Carter echoed this sentiment saying, “It’s problematic when religious values are used to justify political positions.
“When religious leaders get involved in partisan politics, it can undermine the broader principles of democracy.”
We’ve all seen countries such as Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Iran where religion dictates the laws of the country. Is that our future?
I’m also worried about democracy because when the minorities assert disproportionate influence over the majorities, societies can be torn apart.
According to often quoted American journalist, Sydney J. Harris, “Democracy is the only system that persist in asking the powers that be whether they are the powers that ought to be.”
We all know that democracy is not perfect, but it still stands far superior when compared to nations such as Russia, Iran, North Korea and dozens of other countries that have governments built around oligarchic or theocratic models that pale in comparison to democracy.
Another topic of concern is the gradual devaluation of the dollar internationally, which means shifting away from the United States as the world’s currency provider. This shift might become extremely challenging.
Jim Rogers, an American businessman, investor, financial commentator and author said, “I believe the dollar is going to be weaker and weaker as the world’s currency, and there has to be something else to replace it.”
Yet the question remains, “What will that be?”
Finally, what I believe is the most pressing issue beyond climate change is identifying the true puppet masters, the architects of potential world dominance: the IT billionaires. Elon Musk purchased Twitter, (now X), with the help of Saudi Arabia’s kingdom holding company and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
The Chinese company Bytedance owns TikTok, and Yuri Milner, a Russian oligarch, has major investments in both Facebook and Twitter.
These mixed political influencers all point to the challenges we face from social media in the future. It has already displayed its power in numerous election cycles to destroy democracy on the world stage.
We need to work together toward a common good.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
