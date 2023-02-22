Nick Jacobs

One of life’s mysteries is that of mankind’s commitment or lack thereof to other human life. This conundrum seems to represent one consistent area where our collective moral compass struggles to find direction.
In what has most recently been described as the worst man-made environmental catastrophe on U.S. soil – the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment resulted in about 10 tanker cars filled with dangerous chemicals exploding or being emptied through controlled releases.
The underlying question about this disaster revolves around an initiative put in place during the Obama administration that was intended to prevent these types of derailments.
This rule was rolled back during the Donald Trump years with the following new ruling.
“Trains that carry oil and other flammable material won’t have to install electronically controlled brakes that reduce the risk of train derailment and explosions,” according to Fortune Magazine.
This rule still has not been reinstated under President Joe Biden and $6 million was donated to our politicians via lobbyists to influence this reversal.
Those of us who were here pre-EPA which, by the way, was started during the Nixon administration, remember the burning river in Cleveland – fires on the waters of Lake Erie, the Love Canal scandal, and the work of Erin Brockovich.
Much has also been made recently of the burn piles on military sites plus the polluted water at Camp Lejeune. All of these examples and thousands more represent money over people and profit over lives.
While some of us support the execution of prisoners including by firing squads, beheading, lethal injections and electrocutions, others like our new governor find taking life in this manner abhorrent.
Then there’s war. If the war frees people from inhumane circumstances, aligns with our personal philosophical beliefs or is perceived to be in some way initiated to protect our loved ones, then war is OK.
Others, like my Quaker relatives, believe conflicts should be avoided at all costs.
There’s an entire group of people who either don’t believe in climate change or feel climate change will be dealt with naturally, while others are doing everything they can to prevent more deadly outcomes from global warming.
Some of us are totally anti-abortion, no exceptions including severe disability of the child, the product of a rape or the death of the mother.
Then there is a 100% belief from others that this decision should be completely up to the woman.
One rationale behind holding life as sacred was self-serving. The more people you had on your team, the stronger you would be perceived to be worldwide. And the more productive people you had, the more money you could generate for your organization, your country or your church.
In that scenario, human life equaled financial and thus political and military strength via taxes, donations or fire power. Thus, for some, no form of contraception was permitted, while in other belief systems only male babies were valued and female babies often were killed.
The twisted part of all of this comes when you assert your value for human life in one situation, yet are supportive of numerous other scenarios where lives are sacrificed.
A very challenging variation on this has become the acceptance of humans being killed in classrooms, supermarkets, malls or on their front porches, because it protects a perceived right that some in the United States hold particularly sacred.
In many geographies, if you get killed in a war, by a famine, by climate change or by an irate husband, you are simply seen as collateral damage.
In others, all forms of life are considered to be sacrosanct.
That is what we call situational ethics.
Here’s a suggestion. Look in the mirror and recognize just who you are. Remember, we’ve all been groomed at some level to embrace our sometimes distorted belief systems.
Who groomed you? Was it your family, your church, your school or your neighbors?
Just be honest with yourself, and recognize your personal reality.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
