Nick Jacobs

Recently, I saw an article titled “Trials of a Whistleblower,” and when I began to read it, it brought back memories of some personal experiences that were so real it caused me to experience a little PTSD.
You see, I was new to administration at the time, and if there was a phrase that best described me it would be someone “who didn’t know what I didn’t know.”
In fact, that pretty much summed up how I found myself in a no-win, whistleblower situation that nearly cost me my career.
In some ways it was a déjà vu type of circumstance because, as a new, young teacher, I had witnessed what appeared to be inappropriate behavior between a peer and a young female student that now might minimally result in potential dismissal, and if it had gone as far as it might have, his actions would have resulted in jail time. (An early cancer death came before prosecution did to this alleged perpetrator.)
Almost ironically, a year later, a former teacher at my wife’s school district ended up being convicted of inappropriate interactions with students and was sentenced to decades in prison.
Of course, my observation of this behavior took place in the early ’70s, and not unlike drinking and driving and other activities that most certainly would not be ignored now, this type of behavior was overlooked as just one of those things.
The remorse I felt because of my personal lack of responsiveness though, has never fully left me, and it also contributed to my deciding later in my work life to become a whistleblower.
As the new kid on the block, when I observed a senior administrator purposefully acting out on multiple levels, I decided his superiors needed to know.
It was for the organization’s sake because if things were permitted to keep going in the same downhill spiral, hundreds of employees might no longer be gainfully employed.
What happened next was probably not dissimilar to the types of things that had occurred in major organizations such as the U.S. Olympics gymnastics program, Penn State football, Ohio State wrestling and the Catholic Church, misdeeds about which we are now all familiar.
These were cases where the values of the organization superseded those of the individuals who already had been or could be hurt by the actions of those involved.
This decision was all about my personal values.
As a sort of Don Quixote character, I decided to take on my own version of an enemy windmill in order to, I believed, save the organization. I put my job and my future on the line to stand up for what I thought was right.
I went directly to my boss’s superior.
The good news is I can’t even remember his name anymore, but I remember my extensive conversation with him.
It was an open, forthright, detailed explanation of what had been going on to inappropriately manipulate the board, to bust the budget, and to bring the organization to the brink of disaster.
The recipient of my tale on the other end of the line seemed appreciative, supportive and grateful.
Not two days later, I was called into the offending administrator’s office, stripped of all my departmental reports, my staff and my responsibilities and left to sit alone in my office until further resolution of my offense was decided.
He opened our conversation by saying, “Why did you call my boss?”
As fate would have it, the powers above him had made decisions about the future of the organization that were not shared with any of us, and he had been doing exactly what they wanted him to do.
I didn’t know what I didn’t know. Due to his relationship with prominent search firms, I was eliminated from numerous future national level job opportunities.
Bottom line, if you see something, say something, but make sure you know the inside details and are legally covered.
