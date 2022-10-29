Nick Jacobs

Some of my lifetime experiences are not fit for print. I’ve been forcefully driven off the road, had my life and my family’s lives threatened, have been undercut by jealous peers, and have often seen the underbelly of society at its worst.
In retrospect, I’d have to say that man’s inhumanity to man has never ceased to amaze and disappoint me. No matter what your life’s path, there’s a good chance you will experience these human-inflicted cruelties and realize at some level they are inevitably inescapable.
Some of this is because we as a species have not evolved enough to eliminate the motivators from our DNA that contribute to these phenomena.
Of course, there are other realities like the Darwinian survival of the fittest that, according to all the negative dystopian predictions of our long-term futures, will continue to be part of our genetic make-up.
In other words, it seems like there will always be war. There will always be sociopathic autocrats who want to expand their wealth, borders, power, control and possessions at any costs.
Unfortunately, these personality types can range from international leaders to local town and school bullies.
No matter how much formal education we are exposed to, there are very few if any classes dedicated to the rat race of employment which, in itself can lead to terminal outcomes from long-term exposure to stress.
Even in my graduate courses, no professor could ever truly explain how incredibly brutal, hostile and debilitat- ing politics can be. When you meet a professional politician who has successfully been re-elected numerous times, you need to fully understand how deeply skilled they have had to become at personal aggrandizement, how ego-centric their lives have been, and how far they have been willing to go either morally or professionally to remain in power.
I’ve spent the past 30-plus years as a human satellite orbiting people with great influence and power. Yes, of course there are some who have exhibited kindness, sensitivity, and a commitment to mankind, but generally, there has been a darkness of overwhelming greed or unrelenting need that contributed to that power. When asking the question, “How much is too much?” there is no truthful answer.
On a recent business flight, I sat with a man who had voluntarily dedicated more than 20 years of his life to military service. He had been stationed in the most challenging places in the world, and his role was defined simply as being there to protect us from the enemy, whoever that enemy was.
In his late 60s now, he sullenly expressed to me that he was not sure what it had been all about.
He described the worthless loss of life and treasure that had been the Vietnam War, the lies of the Iraq War, Somalia, Afghanistan, and on and on.
But the thing that was most interesting and disturbing to me was that he endorsed a strong-man type of government. In fact, he went so far as to say he would prefer to have a king rather than elected officials because at least you know where they stand. I was assuming he might have been interested in a benevolent despot, someone who was more like King Arthur as opposed to Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-Un or Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
When we pause and think about the propaganda we are exposed to via slanted news, social media and conspiracy theorists, things do become much more complicated. I personally am looking for people who care deeply about one thing and one thing only, other people.
I’m interested in spending the rest of my life surrounding myself with caring, compassionate, loving individuals who are not in it for the money, the power, the fame or the control.
Utopia? Maybe that should be our criteria on Election Day, too.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
