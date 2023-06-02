Nick Jacobs

Are you looking for something to do? Well, let me tell you, there’s plenty of good you can do simply by visiting someone.
As a kid, my mom who was of Quaker heritage, insisted that my brother and I reach out to our older neighbors who lived alone. Some of them were widows, others were single teachers who were not permitted to teach and be married, and still others were widowers, but there were far fewer of them.
We would be encouraged to go to my aunt’s store to buy them milk and bread, to the post office to pick up their mail, to take out their ashes from their coal fireplaces or furnaces, and to cut their grass in the summer. But our most important job was just to sit and talk with them in their parlors or, when it was sunny, on their front porch.
It’s been years since I’ve thought about them either individually or collectively, but retrospectively, I’m sure that on many days, my brother and I made their days. Some of those voluntary, unpaid chores such as picking up and delivering their mail would probably not be possible now without a certified excuse signed by a district justice, but it was normal in the ’50s and ’60s.
Alpha and Frances “Frank” French were sisters who lived about two vacant lots away from us, and their younger brother, Omega, hardly ever visited them. Consequently, we became their daily stop-in and check-on-them buddies. Miss Alpha lived into her late ‘90s.
Once I became a paperboy, and it took me hours to deliver my 43 papers because I stopped and talked to every single lonely person on my route. I was quite sure that some of those stops represented the only contact they had with an outsider all day.
Let’s face it, loneliness, which is often overlooked as a purely emotional state of being, can have significant repercussions both mentally and physically for any individual experiencing it.
Depression and anxiety are two potential adverse effects, but physically, that list goes on and on to include a weakened immune systems making individuals more susceptible to illness.
Social isolation can also lead to increased inflammation in the body which is a well-known contributor to both heart disease and cancer. I’ve seen scientific literature comparing loneliness to smoking anywhere from one-half to a full pack of cigarettes a day.
Loneliness can also impact the production of antibodies in your body.
Oh, and sleeplessness. Don’t forget about that one. Feelings of loneliness can disrupt sleeping patterns and as can feelings of isolation and lack of social contact. Seriously, add a normal set of lonely circumstances to COVID-19, and it seems pretty clear that we’re currently in an exaggerated state needing company.
Prolonged sleep disorders can lead to serious physical challenges. If altered brain function and physical illness aren’t enough, loneliness also contributes to – wait for it – premature aging at the cellular level.
Research, including by my friend Dr. Dean Ornish, has discovered that loneliness can contribute to shorter telomeres, those protective caps that show up at the ends of your chromosomes. The length of your telomeres typically is reflective of susceptibility to age-related illness.
So, here’s my wrap-up:
When you’re really bored, tired of watching reruns, or simply at a loss for stimulating things to do, get off your dupa and go visit someone who is lonely. You might actually be saving their lives on so many levels: Cardiovascular, cancer, mental health, altered brain function and just sickness can all be prevented by showing a little kindness. Prioritize social connections, show a little compassion, pay attention, and reach out to those living in solitude.
The other alternative, however, is to live like a hermit and then to be treated reciprocally by everyone when you’re lonely some day. Seriously, it’s no big deal. Just do it. It can’t hurt and maybe some day, like me, you’ll be happy you did.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.