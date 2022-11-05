Nick Jacobs

One of Mark Twain’s more famous quotes is “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.”
Clearly, not everyone has the finances, the inclination, or the ability to travel, but it truly can make all the difference in the world. It exposes us to the melting pot of humanity that is present internationally.
My life’s work has taken me to different countries and different continents. It’s allowed me to explore some very diverse cultures in places such as Italy, Bosnia, Serbia, England, France, Nigeria, Greece, Spain, Malta, Corsica, Germany, the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, etc.
During these travels, it is always exciting to me when my own long-held life views are shaken by some fundamental realization stirred by the differences observed in those foreign lands.
Often these observations have challenged even my day-to-day societal beliefs. When my own parochial view is so different, it causes me to have to say introspectively, “Why do we do things like that?” Or better still, “Why don’t we do things like that?”
For example, during my first trip to Europe, pre-Euro, we crossed so many borders into so many different countries in such a short amount of time the individual currencies became so confusing to me that my mind locked up.
When the same item cost 123,000 Lire, 5 Francs, or $3 Sterling and every coin and every bill looked different in every country, it hit me at the tender age of 22 that money was just one way of getting what you needed or wanted. It was not some other worldly thing worth dying for or over. It was simply a means to an end.
Nearly 20 years later, as we deplaned at the airport in Rome for the first time, we were overrun by Italians leaving for their month-long holiday. Similarly, in the Netherlands when I tried to arrange for a visit in August, my host said, “Don’t bother. No one will be here that month. We have 52 days off a year, and we use every one of them.”
Philosophically, it became clear that Americans live to work and Europeans work to live. If you examine that concept, it clearly creates a different worldview. It’s because none of us get out of this world alive.
In the southern European countries, businesses still break for lunch from 3 to 5 p.m. and later enjoy leisurely, wonderful evening meals.
As Americans, too often we see the things that happen to us on our way to our next meeting or work destination as an unessential distraction. While those from other countries enjoy those interruptions as very important parts of life. They stop and talk. They enjoy the trip. Remember, the journey, not the destination, is life.
A friend of mine recently forwarded me a letter from a business associate that described the secret to being a successful leader.
To paraphrase his thoughts: A successful leader has the uncanny ability to embrace two philosophies. Great leaders most often have disciplined themselves to get huge amounts of work done in a very short amount of time.
They also, however, have learned to hold onto the moment, to remain focused on those with whom they have come in contact.
They’ve learned to keep themselves open for positive interaction and to take advantage of the serendipity that surrounds each and every encounter.
It has been my experience that by remaining open to every possibility, we oftentimes find solutions to our most challenging problems.
So, carpe diem. As Maya Angelou said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
