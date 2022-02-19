Nick Jacobs

There are very few times when this saying is not the case, “The problem is never the problem.”
This quote came to me via a former boss who was, well, if you looked in a dictionary under the word dysfunctional, his picture would pop up and balloons and confetti would fly across the top of the page.
Regardless of his own challenges, on this particular issue, he was absolutely, positively right on the mark. In fact, this quote has become the corner- stone of my management, leadership and wise-ole man counseling.
Take a step back, sit down and think deeply about this sentence, “The problem is never the problem.”
When someone snaps at you, before you react in a return-fire, stimulus-response manner, take a breath, do a quick scan of your personal hard drive, and attempt to figure out what precipitated that outburst.
Are they having trouble at school, work or home? Are they facing jail time and felony charges for something they did?
Could they be going through nicotine, alcohol or drug withdrawal?
Do they owe the federal government back taxes? Or are they unhappy with their life and with themselves?
OK, let me be clear, you don’t have to take it. You don’t have to blame yourself, but you do need to think about what’s causing them to act irrationally.
Are they the victims of poverty, abuse, bullying, racism or anything that can set people over the edge? Are they under-appreciated? Are they insecure? That’s one big rea-son for people to react negatively.
Insecurity equates to fear of failure.
We know that all primary actions emanate from only two emotions, fear and love, and if they’re afraid, their almond-sized amygdala takes over, feeds their insecurities, and bam! You become the recipient of their angst, their anger, their pent up emotions, their dissatisfaction of everything that doesn’t feel like unconditional love. It’s a manifestation of their fear.
As a former hospital administrator, I’ve had doctors scream at me over the absolute dumbest issues, but when I dug below the surface, there was always something else that was bothering them more than me.
Sometimes, a beloved patient was beyond help, or their accountant told them their 70-hour work week had resulted in negative income to the practice because of government and insurance company regulations.
Other times they had screwed up on a case and were afraid of a lawsuit or worse. It was just my luck that I became their target that day. Wrong time. Wrong place.
It’s that old “% flows downhill” saying where dad gets screamed at at work, comes home and screams at his wife, then mom screams at the kids, and the oldest kid hits the youngest until there’s nothing left for the baby of the family to do but hypothetically kick the dog.
I’m not condoning kicking anything but cold pricklies don’t beget warm fuzzies, and if you’re on the bottom rung, there’s often nowhere to hide.
The reason I’m so focused on this problem phrase is that we’re still in the Pennsylvania dark months of cold, snow, freezing rain, groundhog shadows and long winter nights.
So, when Uncle Eric goes off on you for something you say at dinner, or mom pops off about you for not taking off your shoes, before you suggest they do something that’s physically impossible to do, something you’ll regret, you need to take a step back and think for a minute.
Without a doubt, the problem is never the problem, and their anger is coming from something below the surface that might be soothed with a little love and compassion, some humor, a hug or a walk-away moment.
Or they may need a boatload of psychotropic drugs.
I’m not a doctor and don’t play one on TV, but I do know there’s always more to the story than you might imagine.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
