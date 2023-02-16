Nick Jacobs

The Association of American Medical Colleges has projected a shortage of as many as 124,000 physicians by 2034.
According to their president and CEO, David Skorton, “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted many of the deepest disparities in health and access to health care services and exposed vulnerabilities in the health care system.”
The president of the American Medical Association, Dr. Gerald E. Harmon, said, “Because it can take up to a decade to properly educate and train a physician, we need to take action now to ensure we have enough physicians to meet the needs of tomorrow.”
He went on to say, “The health of our nation depends on it.”
These challenging figures were presented to Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana County leadership. It was suggested that, as one of the larger state universities, IUP should take a lead role in creating a rural family practice medical school. This would be a game-changer for not only the university, but also for Pennsylvania.
Over the past 10 years, universities throughout the United States have seen declines in student enrollment. These decreases have resulted in programming cuts as well as other downsizing initiatives that have been painful. However, most of the exceptionally strong programs still thriving at IUP are heavily directed toward STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and Math). These programs have had continued robust enrollment numbers in health care and science-oriented degrees.
In December, IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll, announced confirmation that the IUP Board of Trustees has approved exploration of this medical school initiative with a caveat that funding will be a major factor in determining a “go or no go” decision regarding this undertaking.
Because Duquesne University has announced a new medical school, some of the Pittsburgh-based granting organizations are, of course, providing resources to this school.
Unfortunately, urban-trained physicians tend to remain in urban areas, and city training and resources are not rural training.
The most critical major potential source of support for this project is the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), which, in concert with our state legislators, could pull together resources that would help create a Western Pennsylvania Medical School based at IUP.
Each year, entry-level seats would be held for students from each of the 14 state universities that come under the PASSHE umbrella: West Chester, Slippery Rock, Shippensburg, Millersville, Mansfield, Lock Haven, Kutztown, Edinboro, East Stroudsburg, Clarion, Cheyney, California, Bloomsburg and IUP.
There are numerous potential critical players in this scenario that may not have fully absorbed the extent to which a school such as this would improve our region, including private and community foundations. The only question th ey should ask is: “How do we fill the dozens of physician openings we already have in this area?”
Another regional gem that could provide significant depth to this medical school is the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine.
CSSI currently houses not only 500,000 donated tissue samples for research, but also has on staff talented professionals in genomics, informatics and tissue banking who could contribute extensively to the educational research needed to support a medical school.
Finally, consider the cost we all bear when hiring physicians locally. Because the competition is intense, we must employ recruiters. Then add advertising for the position, fees to locum tenens (substitute docs) during the hiring process, candidate interview costs, time spent on interviewing, time spent onboarding and credentialing the doctor, candidate relocation expenses, the actual primary care physician salary and benefits, and incidentals. This list, according to the UNC Solutions blog, comes to about $341,000.
Being able to locally source and train physicians from 30-plus graduates a year over a 10-year period would pay for itself threefold.
We desperately need physicians, and we need this medical school. Let’s help give students from Pennsylvania an opportunity to go to medical school in our region by getting behind IUP to make it happen.
