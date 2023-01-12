Nick Jacobs

Last year is finally in the rear view mirror. While some of us will be lamenting the loss of one of the best years of our lives, others will be shouting “good-bye” as loud as we possibly can to this miserable year.
Oh, wait, I almost forgot about 2020 and 2021. It seems like we’re on quite a streak. If you’re still alive, you might count yourself as one of the lucky ones. Of course, if you’re not, you’re probably not reading this anyway.
As the Associated Press said, “Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady, too – oops, scratch that. But the slap? The slap was everywhere.” (That, of course, was Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock.)
Let’s talk about climate change, you know, that mystical pseudo-science of global warming that does not exist.
OK, maybe it does exist, but it’s still not in the best interest of some stock portfolios.
You know, when Buffalo buckles under a blizzard, it basically has to have been very bad. You can’t visit the old Fort Myers Beach, get fire insurance in some parts of California or flood insurance on some shorelines. Oh, and you might want to get a tornado cellar. That’s just the way it is, and it’s not likely to get much better in the next 10 or possibly 10,000 years.
We’re heading into the fourth year of a pandemic that, if we had just agreed to cooperate, some think it might have ended six months after the vaccines became available.
At the same time, long standing laws from 50 years ago, traditions that have stood for 240 years, and historically agreed upon beliefs from the beginning of modern times were thrown out the window.
But I’m not going to get into the political details of this rancid year. It would be like staring into the sun during a solar eclipse, a tradition some leaders have readily embraced.
Just like every year, we also loss many of our most beloved stars. We said goodbye to Naomi Judd, Kirstie Allen, Queen Elizabeth, Bob Saget and Meat Loaf, just to name a few. I can’t even begin to imagine life without Meat Loaf, especially the food, and I have a picture where Naomi Judd and I were standing together pretending to know each other.
Lots of people got shot in clubs, schools, hospitals, shopping malls and grocery stores, but the Second Amendment stands strong, and those loved ones that were severely impacted must assuredly believe at least part of it stands wrong.
Oh, and if you hadn’t heard, crypto took a giant hit, too.
Then there is Vladimir Putin and his misdirected egomaniacal, macho aggression which has already been the cause of hundreds of thousands of deaths in both the Ukraine and Russia. He represents another example of how one man’s ego once again has resulted in unnecessary turmoil, and all of this was just to try to prove he’s not a loser. Between you and me, these ego-dudes truly are losers. They would be better off starting a rock group called The Flunky Grifters.
The crazies are running the Congress, and, depending on which day you’re reading this will depend on which set of crazies I’m talking about.
Regardless of your political preferences, the DOJ seems to have bought a condo in Cancun to wait out all of this bickering.
Let’s end with a few examples from a positive article from Time. A malaria vaccine has become available, the Guinea worm disease has almost been eradicated, and scientists working on the newly operationalized genetic alteration pathway, CRISPR have been able to genetically modify cells to cure at least one 13 year-old-girl of leukemia. So, there you have it.
Happy New Year.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.