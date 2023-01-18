Nick Jacobs

Individuals with incredible intellectual capabilities have always captured my attention and respect. Over the decades, though, I have come to also recognize, there are some people with substantial IQs who are sometimes not good at basic life functions.
There are others with superior EQs, emotional quotient, who know how to maneuver through even the most challenging human situations.
Finally, there are those with immense street knowledge that get it done through common sense.
Combined they are the secret to the game of life. It takes a mixture of brilliance, emotional sensitivity and savvy to create positive winning teams that are unstoppable. How does this compare to the human body and conversely to the body politic?
We were once approached by a high-ranking military physician who wanted us to study the genetic make-up of top-gun pilots to determine if their DNA had enough similarities to make it possible to simply check that aspect of their physical make-up and use that as the only criteria for choosing great pilots.
He had not taken human drive, ambition, persistence and other personality traits into consideration.
Individual greatness is not simply determined by DNA.
DNA alone is not a predictor of either success or failure.
I recently read about the personal achievements of several of the most intelligent people in the world. Their lives had been followed and evaluated. In it, one of the most intelligent humans ever recorded was a full-out loser who could not get his act together because his intellectual hubris persistently got in his way. IQ alone is not a predictor of either success or failure.
In keeping with this theme of it takes a team, I received another book by Siddhartha Mukherjee, “The Song of the Cell,” in which he explores what exactly it means to be human. He presents the discovery of the cell and describes the human body as a cellular ecosystem.
He explored this discovery’s impact on medicine and medicine’s approach to disease and bodily malfunctions such as hip fractures, cardiac arrest, Alzheimer’s, COVID-19 and dozens of other human challenges which can honestly be perceived as “cells functioning abnormally.”
This started me thinking from a “systems biology perspective” about politics functioning abnormally.
Several years ago, while meeting with the chief scientific officer of a research institute we had created, we began to discuss this single cell topic.
That led to a conversation about the microbiota which ended with his description of the microbes and our bodies.
We previously believed that microbes existed primarily in our gut, but he described the fact that microbes don’t live in us, we actually live in billions of microbes, and we can’t live without them. More politics?
Just like the fact that we are made of and dependent upon microbes and cells, political teams are simply part of a bigger picture that, when working together can produce amazing top gun results.
Conversely, if they don’t work together, malfunction is the outcome. It takes all of the physical components or political participants pulling and working together to reach successful conclusions through common goals.
As a nation, we have now lived through years of malfunctioning parts. Various interpretations of long-standing laws, Teutonic movement of previously accepted norms, philosophical differences regarding race and religion, redistricting by whichever party dominated which state, and fear of a loss of power have all contributed to a malfunctioning system.
Without a cohesive ensemble of elected officials, we cannot progress, and we need both sides working together for that to happen. As an electorate, we must stop tolerat- ing the purposeful splitting of the political cells and microbes.
No one way is the only way.
We need cooperative dialogue. Political collaboration is key, and such as functioning cells and microbes, the outcome will be healthy.
We, the voters, must seek out moderate candidates who are sincerely dedicated to the progress of our country and not just to their own inexhaustible egos.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.