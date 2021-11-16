Nick Jacobs

Where to start when remembering Ron Repak?
Bigger than life. Someone who filled a room with his wit, sarcasm and humor. Someone who lived every second of every day with a complete commitment to squeezing each ounce of fun, passion and energy out of every one of those seconds.
On the DISC personality profile exam, he was a high D over C. As a D, his modus operandi was something like “Take no prisoners. Don’t look back. Eye on the prize. Cut to the bottom line. Get it done.”
But when the C-part kicked in? He became the question man, the detail man, the minutia guy. He could drive you absolutely crazy with those questions, details, infinite nuances that he had been trained to look for and record in his grants, his budgets, his designs and his friendships.
In some ways, he was a complete enigma. In other ways, he was totally and completely a “What you see is what you get” kind of guy.
He sent me a text the other day and said, “Did you do what I told you to do?”
To which I replied, “You didn’t TELL me to do anything. You ASKED me to do it, and yes, I did.”
Then he wrote back and said, “Tell or ask doesn’t matter, only information at my age.”
You see what I mean? Just the facts, man, only the facts.
Then we’d talk on the phone or at his office for an hour with hardly a breath – the detail guy about his family, his goals, his hopes.
You could not drive down any street, look down any alley, check out any horizon in the area that had not been significantly and positively impacted by his work, his skills, his knowledge and his vision. Every major building, every significant project, every innovation had his mark on it.
And it wasn’t just in Johnstown, it was everywhere he had ever had an assignment.
But the real secret behind Ron wasn’t his knowledge or skill at collecting the necessary minutia for the paperwork and the grants, it was his ability to connect, read people, understand people and win them over with his incredible personality, his fun style, his joie de vivre.
He wasn’t close personal friends with everybody in the top positions in the state. He was close personal friends with all of their staff, employees, chiefs-of-staff, assistants and friends. Yes, there were pictures all through his office of governors of both parties handing him checks, but his secret sauce was his connections to their doers, their worker-bees, their decision-makers.
Let me be honest here, Ron and I were never really close friends until a few years ago.
We started hanging out at Starbucks in Pittsburgh. Then ABD hired him, and we started working closely together. That’s when I really got to know Ron, to appreciate his sense of humor, wizardly brain and his ability to find those personal connections that made things work in business.
I worked with him in Tyrone, Connellsville, Indiana and Johnstown. His positive mental attitude, his ability to roll with the punches, to ignore the jerks, the naysayers and the negatives and to forge forward were all reasons to admire and respect him.
He was a human being who cared, made a difference, opened doors that hadn’t previously even existed. He was a focused dreamer, a doer, a puzzle-putter-together, a complex guy who could always find a way to make incredible omelets from even broken or misplaced eggs.
Oh, and there was one other secret about his spirit – he lived for his family. He talked incessantly about them, and loved, loved, loved his time with them – all 259 of them.
Be it at the beach, at parties, at reunions and during the holidays, he was dedicated to them, and to their successes, their kids, and their lives.
You will always be part of Johnstown, Ron Repak. Your work is everywhere.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out if Healthcare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.