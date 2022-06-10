Nick Jacobs

My goal here is to create introspection. I’m a gun-owning, middle-of-the-road boomer who has spent my life responding to many of the ideas espoused in what you will be reading.
I was raised Catholic, my mom’s family were Presbyterians who came from Quaker origins. My father, the son of Italian immigrants, in order to achieve in a Scotch/Irish and British geographic area, changed his name.
I have seen and experienced the passion of various belief organizations in which my own relatives were members.
They belonged to the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, Masons, Shriners, Knights of Columbus, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Holy Name Society, and others, where they spent hours attempting to impose their belief systems on me, my family and anyone else who would listen to them.
The ideas for this column were derived from a short video I saw of a European man discussing his opinion of what was happening with the United States, the country he described as the world’s most powerful and richest nation. He began by defining our country’s origins which, as it turns out, my family participated in because my mom’s Quaker ancestors came here in the early 1600s.
As he explained it, several of the original settlers fled to America because they were being discriminated against in their homelands. They were Puritans, Pilgrims, Shakers, and numerous other religious organizations.
This is where he introduced his theory of the word cult.
I’d like to expand that word beyond religion. Because there are cults of personality or cults that worship other things. These cults are made up of those persons having beliefs or practices regarded by others as strange. The cults of personality are made up of groups of people who have an excessive amount of admiration for a particular person or thing.
Remember the Beatles, BTS (the South Korean boy band), or the philosophy of Ayn Rand’s Objectivism?
Included in this list of cults could be the cult of individualism, the cult of pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, the cult of white supremacy, and even, he inferred, the cult of Second Amendment rights over all other rights.
He theorized that this obsession with cult worship has continued to expand with religions such as scientology and others that embrace a particular belief system that is different from the norm, whatever that agreed upon norm is at any given time.
He went on to say that it appears, at least from Europe, that we, as a country, are continuing to retreat into some weird cult obsession that is becoming more and more out of sync with the rest of the world’s thinking.
He went on to say, “You have become hostages to a group of cults.” His point was that we not only allowed everyone to practice their own set of beliefs, we also allowed them to attempt to impose those beliefs on everyone else.
The United States no longer appears to be a majority rules democracy because even if the majority votes for something, there is a massive effort to dismiss their votes, and to allow whatever cults are in place to impose their belief system on the rest of the country.
Our government appears to be moving toward a system of cults where small groups can impose their beliefs on the masses.
How many of our senators and judges belong to one or more of these cults?
So that when we shout “Freedom, freedom,” are we really just saying freedom to impose our personal beliefs on everyone else. Are we collectively being held hostage to these cults? It’s something to think about. Are your cults better than mine?
Ironically, our democracy and its constitutional freedoms have contributed to the proliferation and growth of these cults.
Now, we need our democratic guide rails to help us realign so we can return to civil dialogue, compromise, and “the American way.”
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.