Nick Jacobs

Recently, I spent almost an hour going down a rabbit hole. As it turned out, my mood and my perspective on current events began to warp as I watched podcast after podcast filled with negative predictions of what could happen to us.
The guests touched on everything from the horrible potential impact of China dominating the world, to electromagnetic waves destroying the grid and contributing to millions of U.S. deaths.
They explored the horrors of the dark web and human trafficking, which included the reality of the protected powerful clients of Jeffery Epstein, and the negative impact of the bureaucracy on our day-to-day lives.
Truthfully, after 50-plus minutes of this verbal flood of negativity, I thought even a cold shower would not be enough to help me eliminate all of the neurons that were emitting from only this one podcaster and his parade of guests.
This host has been successful enough to have his ongoing support network of followers, but that’s what began to concern me.
Of course, we need to recognize threats, and have people and organizations protect us from all of these potential negative evils, but as everyday citizens, if we let these thoughts, ideas and possible realities dominate our lives, we will be preventing good things from happening by suppressing our positive intentions and ideas.
As a former CEO, the budget season was always extremely distressing to me.
The entire process took on the downside of everything.
We can’t do this. We can’t do that. We have to cut here. We have to cut there. It got to the point where even when a potentially financially lucrative idea came up, the energy went toward the dozens of reasons why it might not work.
We all know people who call themselves fiscally conservative who have taken on the mantle of protecting the organization, the company or even the family by shielding them from stretch goals, general risks and in many cases, progress that could contribute to success, growth or forward financial motion. Very often their mantra seems to be “shrink to greatness.”
Due to my complete frustration from these stifling budget meetings, I began to explore what other leaders had done or were doing to avoid stagnation, decline and failure. I found an entire cadre of successful CEOs who thought the same as me and had decided to do something about it. That’s also when I realized the things I discovered were not only good for budgeting, they were also good for business and life in general.
The approach I endorsed involved allocating a portion of the budget for initiatives that would be driven by not only leadership, but also by the employees.
The philosophy behind this was to encourage all involved to explore new ideas, take calculated risks and invest in projects that resulted in both innovation and opportunities.
This created stakeholders and participants rather than simply employees.
This positive approach avoids that dreaded exposure to continuous negativity. Of course, unbridled risk-taking was not the goal either. One of my good friends explained the “prudent person” concept to me. As long as we’re being reasonable in our attempts to complete our tasks, there is no problem.
What, however, is reason- able when we find ourselves surrounded by restrictive thinkers who are deeply invested in creating fear?
Those who do not embrace change are keeping themselves bound by what began as intellectually restrictive cobwebs and evolved into heavy emotional chains that prevent progress.
Whatever you do – do not allow yourself to be controlled by negativity and fear. Allocate time and resources to positivity.
Remember, nothing is guaranteed, but forward motion can only be achieved if you are truly driven by positivity.
And avoid those negative podcast rabbit holes.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.