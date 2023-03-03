Nick Jacobs

It was nearly 20 years ago when I recognized two unique economic phenomena that impacted or could influence the finances and thus the future of the hospital and research institute where I was the CEO.
One was from passive income or minimally the coverage of overhead and the other was from the incredible costs of hazardous waste disposal.
Those of us who are old enough to collect Medicare remember very well the horror stories of hazardous hospital waste that was found in regular burn piles, at domestic garbage dumps, and floating onto the beaches of the New Jersey shore from garbage barges a few miles away.
The heightened fear during some of those discoveries was that HIV/AIDS could be spread from needle sticks, and used hypodermic needles either laying or floating around were not welcome discoveries.
When we started the research institute affiliated with the Department of Defense in Windber, one of my initial scientific “ah ha moments” resulted from an interview that I was having with a young, PhD scientist.
We had spent some significant time in the interview exploring the things that, as an immigrant, he had observed in the American scientific universe that were either broken or not very functional.
He often used the familiar phrase, “Junk in. Junk out,” and applied that phrase to the analysis of human tissue and bodily fluids that had been donated for his research.
Because research and tissue collection was not typically a strong focus of the surgeons or pathologists in non-academic medical centers who were working to save lives by adhering to very rigid, demanding schedules, the tissue collection process was often not perfect.
Because the doctor, our chief scientific investigator, was also in charge of surgery residents at Walter Reed, I queried him as to his ability to help us perfect this collection process so that our researchers would have pristine samples to analyze.
He immediately took on that challenge and created a 40-page protocol that initially included hundreds of fields of data on each volunteer. The manner in which the tissue was handled, processed and shipped all became immaculate examples of “how it should be done.”
This attention to detail resulted in the Chan Soon-Shiong tissue collection being rated by the National Cancer Institute as the only platinum quality tissue collection in the United States at that time.
Because donated human tissue and serum is not bought and sold, a process was put into place that was intended to capture the overhead for the cost of acquisition, storage and shipping from this tedious preparation of tissue acquisition.
It somewhat mirrored a version of the model which blood collection organizations often employ. More importantly, researchers were receiving high quality, detailed samples that permitted them to do deep-dive analytics that could lead to solid replicable discoveries that would improve the outcome of many different types of diseases.
With this in mind, it also made sense that, besides passive income or reimbursement from what would have been red bag waste that 20 years ago cost about $35 a pound to properly dispose of, we would be turning much of that waste into valuable collections of tissue that could lead to life- saving discoveries.
It was a dozen years after retiring from actively running the hospital and research institute that we finally discovered some organizations that had found a way to legitimately broker these research opportunities with the individual grant and academically funded researchers who needed them.
Now we are looking to take these ideas to other health care facilities who are still paying exorbitant costs for red bag waste removal while helping those dedicated donors and researchers who are trying to make life better for all of us, their work and precious donated gifts.
Instead of garbage in and garbage out, we would have platinum quality, pristine samples in and amazing discoveries out of these life-saving contributions.
We, as patients, can pay it forward to help others.
It’s a win win.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
