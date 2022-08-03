Nick Jacobs

The song writer Jimmy Webb wrote a song for actor Richard Harris in 1968 that was intended to be used on the B side of the single record, “MacArthur Park.” Every time I think about what’s been happening to our country over the past five or six years, the opening lyrics of the tune “Didn’t we” come to mind as something that would have appropriately been sung to the young men who wrote our U.S. Constitution.
Let me clarify that “young men” comment. In 1776, our founding fathers were typically younger than 40 years old with several founders qualifying as founding 20-somethings. Many of them were younger than 35. Think about that. How could 246 years of the existence of the United States have been created by a small group of young guys?
It truly is an unexplainable miracle that their ideas, their words and their dreams could have withstood the tyranny of egos, money and power for this long. To put this age thing into even more perspective, you have to remember the average American citizen could only expect to live to the ripe old age of 35 in 1776. But let’s not be misled too much by this age thing because there is a big variance between life expectancy and longevity.
You see, life expectancy reflects an average. If twins are born and one dies within a year while the other lives to 70 years old, their life expectancy devolves into a statistic reflective of that 35-year figure above. Most of the time, that human beings have inhabited this earth, we’ve had a relatively poor child survival rate. In fact, there have always been people who have lived into their 70s, 80s and even to 100 from ancient times until now.
James Monroe was, however, only 18, and even though Benjamin Franklin was 70, regardless of any statistical anomalies, the founding fathers were primarily a group of young men. (And please do not forget Abagail Adams who had an incredible influence on all of this via her husband, John.)
Let me get back to the point. Perhaps more than any other group of people in history, this small collection of primarily young men succinctly compressed years of enlightenment-thinking into a form of government that would have some form of nonautocratic-restricted central power, that would always attempt to protect the rights of the citizens, and, based on recent activities to the contrary, attempt to ensure the consent of the governed by honoring their right to vote.
In order for these goals to be attained, these men literally pledged their fortunes, honor, and when necessary, their lives. Unfortunately, the right to vote, the right to personal freedom, the right to limited government not controlled by an autocrat are all at risk, and we need to recognize these challenges.
And now . . . Jimmy Webb:
“This time we almost made the pieces fit,
“Didn’t we?
“This time we almost made some sense of it,
“Didn’t we?
“This time I had the answer, right here in my hand
“Then I touched it, and it had turned to sand.”
In closing, make sure that we don’t allow our democracy to turn to sand. Think before you vote. Yes, it’s not perfect, but ask the citizens of Russia, China, Korea and Iran if their autocracy is a better system of government.
As many of us have witnessed in the Jan. 6 hearings, and as Liz Cheney has alluded to, primarily young women have stepped forward to honestly reveal how close we came to losing our democracy. Maybe this time, the answer to our country’s future will come from that group of women who have bravely risked all for us. The future is truly in our hands. Don’t let it turn to sand. Stop looking to the far left or the far right for the correct answers. Let’s once again focus on the middle and compromise.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
