Nick Jacobs

How big is your big picture? If you have any interest in the universe, it might be huge.
In the book, “You Are the Universe,” one of my former employers, Dr. Deepak Chopra, states that 98% of the universe is unknown and unknowable.
According to other scientific calculations, about 27% of the universe is completely invisible, and 99.999% of that is dust, which means that only .01% of the universe is visible.
On a clear night, you may see as many as two thousand or more stars and a few bright planets. Astronomers, however, estimate there are approximately 100 billion stars in our own Milky Way galaxy and around 2 trillion galaxies in the observable universe.
If each of these galaxies has an average of 100 billion stars, then the total number of stars in the observable universe could be around 200 sextillion stars.
That is the incredible reality of outer space.
Now, let’s look inward and take a peek into an electron microscope, which is capable of imaging things at the atomic or molecular level. It can show details of individual atoms or subatomic particles.
If, for example, the human body contains 30-40 trillion bacterial cells, the human microbiome is very likely much higher in number than that and is made up of microorganisms such as viruses and fungi that are located everywhere, including the skin, mouth, gut and reproductive tract.
Are you feeling a little overwhelmed yet? My reason for this numerical dump is to get you to put things in perspective in this big picture.
When you do, it becomes clear that we as humans, much like one of those viruses or fungi in the microbiome or one of the 200 sextillion stars, are simply one intricate part of that big picture as well.
What we do possess is an uncanny ability to ignore all those details, which most of us can’t even begin to comprehend. That is when we start to wrongly believe that everything is indeed “all about us.”
Fun fact: It is not.
Let me explain this another way. A friend of mine went caving in a 125-mile-long underground cave that had never been explored by mankind. That cave is located in the deep west of the United States.
What they discovered – dressed in their hazmat suits on this scientific journey – were microbes that lived isolated, underground in this cave. The microbes lived by consuming contents of the rocks they were nestled in, and guess what? There were other microbes there that they didn’t like at all and were engaged in an ongoing war with them.
In the very big picture, we could be as insignificant as those tiny microbes and also as completely stupid. We fight with each other over land, wealth, power, love, ethnicity, religion, sexuality and any number of other issues. But, in fact, we might be living in the equivalent of a drop of water visible under only the most incredible microscope ever dreamed of by anyone.
The answer to all this complexity is simplicity. We are only one tiny facet of the big picture, but we take ourselves so very seriously.
So, in summary, if we want to understand what allows us to have longevity in this world, we should quit smoking, quit drinking too much, get a flu vaccine, exercise, lose weight, watch our blood pressure and enjoy clean air, but the two most important contributors to a long, happy life are positive interactions with our loved ones and society at large.
It is imperative that we learn to become a caring participant in this magnificent journey of the time-space continuum and rise above those stone-throwing, cave-dwelling microbes to embrace our humanity as one connected piece of this incredible chain called life.
Or keep being a jerk and continue fighting with your relatives and neighbors.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.