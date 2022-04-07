Nick Jacobs

In our efforts to understand and deal with Mother Nature’s challenges, we have engineered and manipulated her in ways that often produce unexpected results.
There have recently been droughts in the Midwest that were devastating small farmers all across the Plains. In fact, the experts were saying they were the worst droughts since the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.
The difference this time, however, is that genetically engineered crops are still surviving. You see, by altering the genetic makeup of our food, companies have been engineering corn that can resist insects and continue to thrive on much smaller amounts of water.
But what does it do to us?
What happens when you mess with Mother Nature?
Not unlike my daily intake of five unrelated pharmaceutical products, we know there may be ramifications, but we don’t know exactly what those effects might be.
For example, we know for sure that if you take five prescriptive drugs a day for different ailments, there is a 100% chance they will interact with each other. What we often don’t know, because they were made by different manufacturers to address different ailments, is what that specific interaction may be.
Recently, a friend of mine posted a photo of the vascularization of the heart, and it was placed beside another photo of the Amazon River water basin.
To the untrained eye, the complex network of the blood vessels of the heart looked exactly like the map of the river’s connecting creeks and streams. In fact, a few years ago, I saw a presentation by a Swiss radiologist who had read more than a million mammograms.
He was also an amateur botanist, and for every image that he showed depicting a malignancy, he had a corresponding image of flower and plant formations in nature that were almost indiscernible from the cancers, an ironic contrast of the beauty and cruelty of nature.
A further exploration of this inner connectedness was the story on NPR about an Italian winemaker and microbiologist, Duccio Cavalieri, who had clarified the connection by which insects (in this case a wasp) transfer yeast from their digestive juices onto wine grapes. The wasp yeast then shares in the fermenting of the wine.
This interconnectedness explains some of the centuries-old complexities in the taste of the wines from Chianti. In fact, since the Roman era, vineyard owners knew their wines would be impacted by planting flowers around their vineyards.
The story elaborated on the concerns of Ann Pringle, an evolutionary biologist at Harvard, related to the unintended penalties of a smaller amount of species diversity once that diversity is lost.
In other words, the yeast from the wasps digestive juices makes the wine taste amazing. If a wasp biting into a grape can change the taste of your wine, what happens when you change Mother Nature’s corn or wine by genetic engineering or if wasps disappear?
Ironically, one of the things that happens is that the corn stalks on altered corn become bigger, stronger and tougher than regular corn.
In fact, the corn stalks are so strong that, once they are cut down at the end of the growing season, they can rip into the tractor tires as they drive over them.
Consequently, the tractors with eight tires that average about $1,000 each are taking a real beating when they drive through these super corn fields. This has resulted in tire manufacturers hardening the rubber and, in fact, adding Kevlar to them, the stuff from which bullet proof vests are made.
So, we feed our cows, pigs and chickens genetic corn, kill the wasps by spraying them, and place bullet-proof vest materials inside our tires. It seemed so much simpler when all we had to do as kids was to hang out with farmers where we could eat, drink and enjoy Mother Nature’s best any day of the week.
Little did we know.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
