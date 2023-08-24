Nick Jacobs

Back in the 1960s, or as the Brits nicknamed it, “the Swinging Sixties,” a lot went on that some of us would prefer to remember as interesting, youthful experiences that created lifetime memories.
Besides the British music invasion, drugs became popular and commonplace among the hippie generation, but I missed out on all of that because my education took place at a conservative school.
Being a traditional student heading toward a teaching career also meant that my career would have been significantly jeopardized had I not stayed within the parameters of expected behavior.
Unfortunately, the movie “Animal House” was not a realistic depiction of my college experience.
One phrase that did catch on during that liberal era of the late 1960s and early 1970s was, “Don’t bother him. He’s contemplating his navel.” Its thought became popular in western culture during a time when the Beatles and other luminaries were practicing transcendental meditation.
This navel-gazing phrase related to introspective thinking and mindfulness through meditation. It implied the person in question was engaged and completely focused on their own thoughts or mental silence. If done correctly, one’s emotions often feel disconnected from the outside world.
Since that time, numerous well-known people have found meditation to be an important part of their lives.
Meditation-practicing entertainers include Hugh Jackman, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld, Katy Perry and the late basketball great Kobe Bryant, who practiced meditation to enhance focus and mental resilience as part of a daily training routine.
Of course, there are also thought leaders such as the Dalai Lama, Drs. Deepak Chopra and Dean Ornish, publisher Arianna Huffington, entrepreneur Russell Simmons and former NFL player Ricky Williams who are famously recognized for using these mindful practices.
People who practice meditation regularly credit the practice with positive outcomes including better sleep, stress reduction, relief from anxiety and depression, much-improved focus and concentration, enhanced self-awareness, better relationships, lower blood pressure, pain management, enhanced creativity, spiritual growth, and one of my favorites, neuroplasticity.
Several studies have shown that practicing and playing musical instruments can significantly contribute to neuroplasticity. Music can enhance fine motor skills, auditory processing, memory and pattern recognition, multi-sensory integration, cognitive flexibility, brain connectivity and brain reserve.
Neuroplasticity is the underlying property of the brain that includes learning, adaptation and recovery from injuries. It truly represents the brain’s ability to rewire itself.
With that in mind, neuroplasticity contributes significantly to education, therapy and overall cognitive health.
If I recommended that you meditate for 10 or 20 minutes in the morning and again at night, you might snicker and suggest not only that you do not have time, but also more bluntly that you think it’s a waste of time.
If I told you that by doing so, you could significantly impact the creation of new neural connections that would modify your brain’s function in ways that would permit you to improve and optimize your performance while adjusting to new circumstances, you also might suggest that I move on.
Let’s, however, look at the list of positives related to further development of neuroplasticity, beginning with the fact that it will allow you to acquire new skills, knowledge and behaviors.
It also enables you to adjust, and more importantly, to adapt to changes in your environment.
It contributes significantly to more efficient memory storage, the capacity to adapt and remain functional as we age, and the ability to shift perspectives and respond to new challenges.
The list goes on and on.
If you’re a type A, hyperactive person, meditation may provide you with a welcome relief from yourself.
Find a peaceful, quiet space, force yourself to focus on the present, breathe deeply and use that breath to anchor.
Acknowledge external interferences, but don’t dwell on them, and remember that contemplating your navel by deep breathing alone will create a natural relaxation response that is good for your health.
Try it. You might like it.
