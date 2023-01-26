Nick Jacobs

When approached by an on-staff physician regarding the concept of providing support for programs in wellness and prevention, a now retired health care CEO I knew responded by saying, “We are not in the wellness business. We are in the sickness business.” His response was not surprising.
He was a “money guy.”
As a former hospital administrator there was a constant emotional challenge between positioning my hospital as a driver of economic development that employed the most people while making sure they were paid twice a month (the 15-30 rule) and still attempting to be a place that helped prevent people from being sick.
Back in the ’90s, the Cleveland Clinic was famous for having a McDonald’s restaurant in their food court. In fact, it felt like they were only a few steps away from having cigarette machines.
It was like the breakfast of bacon and eggs provided to me the morning after my first set of stents had been placed in my right descending coronary artery. I jokingly asked if the meal was provided by the heart surgeon.
That breakfast reminded me of my childhood dentist who always gave me a lollipop immediately after filling my teeth. Because there was no fluoride in our water system, that sucker was almost a guarantee of my continued business.
There’s often been a fine line between “do we really want them to get better?” and “How can we help our patients live as healthy as possible until the day they die?”
One of the challenges of living in a country that has been so incredibly successful with a capitalist-based economy is the dichotomy that exists between earning cash, growing your organization enough to flourish or dedicating the majority of your resources to helping those in need.
The Catholic hospitals used to say, “No money. No mission,” and that became an accurate assessment of reality because there are no Catholic Hospitals left in the area.
The conundrum of care has always driven me a little crazy.
If we had a single-payer system, our providers would be incentivized to keep people healthy, but even mentioning that combination of words in the United States places you into some type of progressive- heretic category.
Think about it, though. If you know diabetes will lead to a train wreck of ailments that might include amputation of limbs, wouldn’t it make sense to push diet and exercise while offering your patients coupons for fruits and vegetables in order to save all of those eventual health care dollars?
On the other hand, if you’re rewarded financially for taking care of the chronically sick and your education was neither free nor cheap, and you had to stay in school until you were in your early 30s, the financial deck is already stacked against you. Add to that the fact that most physicians life-spans are worse than those of their patients, and you have American Healthcare. It’s also the iron triangle of cheap, fast and good. You can have two but not all three legs of that description.
I’m not sure what the answer is for our nation, but I am sure what the answer is for you personally. Find at least the middle ground of self-care and self-preservation. Strive for moderation.
You don’t have to be a zealot or fanatic about nutrition, exercise, or stress manage- ment, but love yourself enough to pay attention to your personal habits. Be aware of what you eat. Care about being active enough to at least walk three times a week.
Don’t be a magnet for other people’s problems. Do things for your own self-preservation. Life is short enough. It’s so much better to die healthy than to suffer. A close friend once said, “You have to be able to look in the mirror and say, ‘Love ya.’” That’s the beginning of self-care. Then learn to perform positive “self-talk.”
Remember, yesterday is gone, tomorrow isn’t here yet.
So, make positive decisions for today.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
