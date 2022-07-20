Nick Jacobs

One of my most intellectually gifted friends has chosen to live under a literal news rock.
To say she is apolitical would be not only an understatement, but also a misrepresentation of her commitment to a lack of involvement in things that do not directly impact her from an immediate life and death perspective.
To give you some level of her lack of administrative or political wokeness, after working for the same organization for more than 10 years, she still had no idea where the administrators had their offices because she had no interest in going there.
Now, to put all of this into some sort of perspective, she is brilliant at her craft which involves people on a minute by minute basis. She simply refuses to engage with things involving the news, politics, government and gossip.
She does her job incessantly well, and constantly seeks additional knowledge regarding her necessary skills in order to do her work more effectively, intelligently, carefully and perfectly. In my world, she’s famous.
Where am I going with this?
Recently, I was reading people’s comments about the famous chef, Anthony Bordain, and one of the responses was, “Who was he? I never heard of him?”
That brought me back to a time in my life when I was dealing with some very important people, and when I mentioned their names, the most common response was, “Never heard of them.”
My initial reaction was always some level of disbelief, and then it turned into disappointment. Here’s a short list of just a few of those names: Henry Mancini, Bob Hope, Buddy Rich, Doc Severinsen, Ray Chambers, Joe Lewis, Patrick Soon-Shiong, Henry Samueli, Dr. Dean Ornish, Deepak Chopra.
Don’t get me wrong, I understand that we all have different bubbles in which we operate and exist. To prove that, all I have to do is watch the Grammy Awards. My grandkids had to teach me who Megan thee Stallion and Post Malone were.
The point is, millions of people can be aware of you, follow you and be into you, but there are 7.3 billion people on this planet, and fame is different for all of us.
Sometimes it’s era-related as in most of those folks named in my fame list. Sometimes, it’s taste or culture oriented, and sometimes it’s locality or country oriented.
Regardless, we all end up at sometime in our lives wondering what it would be like to be famous, and many or probably most of us are the centers of our own universe.
Be it celebrities, business personalities, politicians or living legends who have demonstrated their excellence in their industries or crafts what is it they have done that makes them qualify for a place on a list of the most influential persons in history?
Maybe they are people who have harnessed the power of their intellect to make a positive difference in the world?
Perhaps they are members of deity, great thinkers, scientists, inventors or mentors?
Most of us have heard of Einstein, Jonas Salk, Elon Musk, but how about Dwayne Johnson, Justin Bieber or Christiano Ronaldo?
Of course there’s Elvis Presley, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and dozens of others who may or may not mean anything to you.
Point here is that we’re all on the same train heading to the ultimate destination, the terminal (so to speak), and we all simply get off at different stops. Fame is often fleeting, it’s sometimes painful and depressing, it’s often over-amped, and, believe it or not, it’s most often unwanted once it has been achieved.
That takes me back to the point of this. Don’t dedicate your life to becoming famous.
Dedicate your life to becoming useful, to making a difference, to leaving a positive impact on as many people as you can. Money often doesn’t make things better, it just makes things easier. Do all the good you can for all the people as long as you can.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
