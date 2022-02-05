Nick Jacobs

Three months shy of my 50th birthday, I was diagnosed and treated for coronary artery disease.
Two medically uncoated “full metal jacket” stents were placed in my right descending coronary artery. Since then, I’ve had five more plus an artificial heart valve, and I can only hope the cow valve that’s keeping me alive came from a bovine that was grass fed.
This heart stuff was most probably the result of my familia hypercholesterolemia, high cholesterol in my family genetics. But I’ve also lead a life packed with continuous stress as I went from being a professional musician and teacher, to running a formerly bankrupt arts organization, then on to a then failing convention bureau.
After that I went back to school and got additional degrees and certifications to eventually run hospitals and create two genetic research institutes.
I was either always trying to find my way in areas where your gifts were more natural than earned, or where the “tickets to ride” came in the form of additional pedigrees, i.e., blood, sweat and stents.
When I was 49, my son and daughter were both in college, my wife had finished her master’s degree a few years earlier, and I was still years away from paying for my additional graduate work at Carnegie Mellon, certification work at Harvard, and fellowship work at the American College of Healthcare Executives.
My salary was in the lowest quadrant of health care CEOs. I had also found myself in the unenviable position of running a small quasi-rural hospital that was targeted for closure by the health system in which it resided.
It was at that point that I began seeking information about staying alive with heart disease. Interestingly, only one of the hundreds of doctors with whom I had contact had any encouraging words for me.
In fact, in 1997, many of the others were still in the mode of “Eat anything you want. Don’t exercise because you might have a heart attack, and work, work, work because work is good for you.”
Of course, most of them are dead now. Truthfully, they may have just wanted to get rid of another administrator.
That one progressive doctor told me about some doctor in California, Dean Ornish, who had published scientific articles relating to heart disease, where he actually claimed this ailment could be reversed.
I don’t know about you, but hearing that sentence made me want to know more.
All my relatives who had heart disease just kept getting worse, kept taking more nitroglycerin tablets and eventually dropped dead or stroked out from clogged coronary arteries. To actually be told there may be some way to slow, stop or even reverse this insidious ailment before I took an early ticket to the stardust express like my father had at only 58, I was incentivized to learn more.
The essence of the program was based on the fact that our diets were so distorted by our industrialized food industry, that we didn’t even give our bodies a chance to clean out the fats we were consuming.
We knew by then that hydrogenated fats were the largest medical experiment ever perpetrated on mankind without our knowledge and were killing thousands of people each year, but our food was staying fresher on the shelves for a much longer time.
Without expounding on any of the negative aspects of the program which most physicians considered to be too draconian to adhere to at the time, the basics revolved around diet, exercise, stress management and some type of regular social interactions.
Truthfully, I’m probably only batting about .350, but it’s been enough to keep me in the game some 25 additional years. I’ve been permitted to live, work, play and love for 21/2 additional decades, and I’m grateful for the time and company. Take care of your mind and body, or they can take you out!
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
