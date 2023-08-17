Nick Jacobs

In music, there are combinations of notes or pitches that are called chords.
Every chord is made up of individual notes that can be described as both basic and color. It’s those colorful notes that make all the difference in the world in everything from the least complicated to the most sophisticated pieces of music.
I’ve found that both work and life can be accurately described in the same manner.
Every day, we connect with basic people, let-me-do-my-job kinda folks, and others who bring color, life, spirit, fun, energy and uniqueness to each day.
On Aug. 2, we lost a friend who was one of those colorful spirit providers. He was unique on so many levels, but above all, he was special in his ability to spread kindness, lightness, humor and happiness in the workplace.
When he walked down the hall, you could always count on the fact that he would greet you with a smile, kid you, or, most often, ask if he could help in any way.
He’d say, “Did you make arrangements to get lunch yet? Do you want a donut?”
His uniqueness didn’t stop with his kindness and compassion, however, because even though he was engaging and charming, this guy never swore, never drank alcohol or coffee, and no matter how much he ate never seemed to gain a pound.
Plus, in a world of Steelers fans, he spoke daily of his Las Vegas Raiders and was puzzled why we all weren’t passionate supporters of his team.
He lived for his grandkids and granddog, and, in my case, for having fun with lottery tickets. We made a pact early on to split our investments and our winnings, but always stayed within our designated budgets as we saved the losing tickets so we could write them off once we hit that big jackpot.
There are 12 months, 52 weeks and 365 days each year in the life of a human. The reality is that none of this time is guaranteed.
If we believe in an afterlife, then this is all explained as simply a passing through to the next experience, but our life here is finite. The big question is, “How do you measure your life?”
A composer, Jonathan Larson, and a lyricist, Daniel Noonan, emphasized in a song that there are “five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes, the actual number of minutes in a year.”
They went on to ask how life is measured: “The birth of a child, the death of a loved one, a birthday, a new job, a wedding, a graduation, a favor delivered, a favor accepted, a hug or a smile – how do you measure a life?”
It’s an interesting deliberation for each of us as we reflect on time; time here, time served, time left, our time.
We struggle to buy the fancier house, the better car, the nicer clothes, the in toys, the bigger television, the shinier whatever makes us feel good about ourselves, our success and our accomplishments, but how long does that feeling last, and what truly makes us happy? How do we measure our time here?
When you periodically get an opportunity to step back and evaluate your own life, your existence, your place on the planet, your contribution, and your raison d’être, do you feel OK about all of those things?
Their lyric determined that you measure life through love.
This friend, Dennie Deyarmin, was loved, and no matter how many sunrises any of us have left, he must always know that his life can very easily be measured in love.
He was that guy, that good person, that kind human and caring individual who has always been our personal model for providing his fellow man that respect and friendship.
We will miss and love you, Dennie.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
