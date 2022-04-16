Nick Jacobs

What do babies understand and how do they think? In a TED talk (TED talks are videos that present a great idea in 18 minutes or less), Dr. Alison Gopnik, hypothesized that broccoli may be the secret to finding out just how babies think.
The study leaders gave 15- and 18-month-old babies a bowl of raw broccoli and a bowl of goldfish crackers.
When the adult study coordinators pretended to love the broccoli and then asked the babies for food, the result was somewhat amazing, and this is where the fun comes into this scenario.
The 15-month-old babies gave the adults only the goldfish crackers because they just couldn’t believe that anyone would actually like broccoli.
They stared in disbelief when the adults made a positive fuss over the broccoli, because the kids clearly decided that everyone loves goldfish crackers.
The 18-month-old babies might have had trouble comprehending why anyone actually liked the raw broccoli, but if the adults pretended to like it, that’s exactly the food that the baby would give them.
If, on the other hand, the adults made a positive fuss over the goldfish crackers, the babies responded accordingly.
They gave the adults whichever food they pretended to like.
This experiment demonstrated that the older babies had actually figured out that, not only did people like different things, but also, if they wanted to please these adults, they should give them what they loved.
Just thinking about the sophistication of that decision-making process should make your adult heads spin a little. Heck, I’ve known several adults who have not progressed that far in their thinking.
The question is: how do babies learn so much in such a short amount of time? It turns out there is a direct relationship between how long a childhood any particular member of any species has that is directly related to how capable their brains are.
For example, as Gopnik pointed out, crows are very smart while chickens are not.
Baby crows depend on their mothers to feed them for up to two years while baby chickens are usually independent within a couple of months.
Gopnik’s talk indicated that this may be the reason why crows are incredibly smart and chickens “end up in the soup pot.”
Some animals are great at doing only one thing while others are phenomenal at multi-tasking. Because human beings have bigger brains than any other species in relation to their bodies, we’re smarter, we can learn more and we’re much more dependent as children than any other species.
The way that evolution seems to have solved this problem is that we have a lot of baby time to do our research and development.
Babies’ brains seem to be the most powerful scientific mammal computers that exist.
Babies are actually making complicated theoretical decisions based on the scientific method using conditional probability measures on a routine basis.
As it turns out, 4-year-olds are much better at finding unlikely answers to questions than adults might be. When children experiment, we call it getting into everything, but when you ask kids to explain something, they actually employ scientific hypothesis.
While adults usually decide that something is relevant and then typically focus on only that element; babies and children find answers through their open-mindedness. They can take in a lot of information from numerous locations at once. This demonstrates exceptional neuroplasticity. (Which is why creative people may be more childlike in their thinking as well.)
Gopnik ended by saying that coffee mimics the effect of a baby’s way of thinking.
“Being a baby is like falling in love in Paris for the first time after having three double espressos,” but she went on to say that this type of living might also contribute to waking up and crying at three in the morning.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
