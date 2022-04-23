Nick Jacobs

One challenge that most all of us face is that of managing our own mortality. It’s a given that none of us is a permanent resident of this planet. Fortunately, most of us will be given the opportunity to have positive influence over our personal longevity.
But more important than all of these factors is that of actually wanting to be here.
Any future beyond our time on earth seems purely based on faith, and, to some degree, possibly physics. Since our loved ones don’t regularly come back to tell us how things are progressing postmortem, we have to depend on our personal faith or belief system to inform our decision making about any afterlife.
We can, however, do our best to keep positive, to try to make the best of this. We cannot allow ourselves to fall into a mind-set of victimhood. Too many people envelop themselves in that cloak of being a victim. The victim mentality occurs when the person believes that bad things happen and will keep happening.
They believe that other people or circumstances are always to blame and any effort to create change will always fail, so why try?
Not all negative circumstances are beyond our control. Negative self-talk is a primary feeder for this mindset, and it often goes along with self-sabotage. A life lived with gratitude and kindness is better than one lived with bitterness and resentment.
I’ve read previously that loneliness can be as detrimental to our health as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day.
Conversely, we all know lots of people who have not been lonely, not smoked, not been heavy drinkers, and have succumbed from any number of unpredictable maladies or accidents. It’s a roll of the sometimes-loaded proverbial dice.
So, what should our goal be? The World Health Organization describes health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”
My own mother used to say, “I don’t want to live to be old.”
She wanted to die healthy, and she got her wish by dying healthy at the age of 84. She had worked all that day doing laundry, sat down and had a wonderful family meal with us, and then she fell to the floor with a massive stroke.
Up to that time, her overall health for a woman of that age was vigorous and disease- free.
I had one hospital board member who always joked that the only reason we think we’re healthy is that we haven’t had enough tests. That may be true, but if we do know we are at risk due to genetics, improper diets, injuries or any number of factors, finding out what those risks might be and then attempting to manage those challenges can sometimes extend life significantly.
Even light exercise three or four days per week, eating a balanced, mostly Mediterranean diet, finding some way to relieve stress, not smoking or drinking in excess, and having social support by interacting with people we care about are all known contributors to extending our telomeres, those compound structures at the end of our chromosomes that indicate longer, healthier lives.
There are myriad factors that play into this that also include our genetic make-up, our personal will-to-live, our habits, and our luck, and one more thing, our attitude.
Those of us who manage to maintain positive thoughts about getting older will discover it may help us get there.
A study of 660 adults aged 50 and older published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, found that people with a positive attitude about aging lived more than seven years longer than those with negative attitudes.
According to an article in ABC News relating to this study, the effect of a positive attitude seemed to outweigh other known influences on survival such as loneliness, gender, tobacco use and exercise. Think positive.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.