Nick Jacobs

The book, “Starry Messenger,” by Neil deGrasse Tyson, provides, as the subtitle indicates, “Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization.” Tyson’s intention is to present ego checks on our self-importance while encouraging us to rethink our relationships to one another, to Earth and to the cosmos.
In our current environment where we are oftentimes in disagreement over culture, religion and most prominently, politics, Tyson attempts to get us to rethink our priorities and values not based solely on groupthink but on a point-of-view that includes the entire cosmos. His intent is to help us find common perspectives that might unify us.
When I serve as a public speaker or lecturer, two of my introductory slides are one view from the Hubble telescope and one from an electron microscope. In both cases we see versions of infinity, an overview of where we really fit into nature’s larger picture. Once you begin to look at Earth from space and attempt to even comprehend the magnitude of infinite space, all our earthly convictions must be rethought. As seen from outer space, boundaries are invisible on this little blue dot we call Earth.
As a scientist, Tyson quotes an Arabic scholar, Ibn al-Haytham whose message is to “always be aware of bias and avoid falling into either prejudice or leniency.” He went on to quote Leonardo da Vinci: “The greatest deception men suffer is from their own opinion.”
One of our most pronounced current challenges comes from the reality created by displaying total confidence not in proportion to the evidence presented. We realize disagreement is also imperative when dealing with discovery of new facts, but appropriate ideas can always withstand scrutiny, and that scrutiny is what many of us are overlooking.
One of the immediate take-aways from the book is a motto embraced by the Royal Society of London, founded in 1660, that states: “Take nobody’s word for it.”
His book is filled with information I never thought would be considered controversial. It is filled with objective truths which have been proven over and over again: “The Earth is round. The sun is hot. Chimps and humans share more than 98% identical DNA and the air we breathe is 78% nitrogen.” The challenge we face is that personal truths have become more popular than proven objective truths. These personal truths are what you believe in spite of any evidence. These personal truths are “the foundation of most people’s opinions.”
As Tyson states, social media have devolved to the following: “Find an opinion you disagree with and unleash waves of anger and outrage because your views do not agree with theirs.” If you live in a society that requires us to believe in someone’s personal truths, that becomes a dictatorship.
As a society, we have also been inundated with political truths via propaganda through incessant repetition by forces of media. Because “it’s no secret that people will give their lives, or take the lives of others, in support of what they believe,” we are living in very challenging times.
A cosmic perspective can force you to take pause and reflect on the meaning of life, and the value of peace to sustain it. “Earth has 8.7 million species of living organisms ... and in this moment Earth’s land, sea, and air supports every one of them. We are all in this together. One genetic family on spaceship earth.”
But Earth and the universe are both very efficient killing machines. “Over 1.5 billion people have been eradicated via disease throughout time, a number which exceeds all of our wars.” This should make us understand that our survival as individuals and as a species on this planet is totally dependent upon us. It’s up to us to address hunger and poverty and to end war.
Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with us.
