Nick Jacobs

A Bloomberg News article titled “Tapeworm,” explores the topic of the current state of health care in the United States. The writers describe details of America’s medical industrial complex in what has become our fractured health care system, that from a financial perspective can be more representative of savage capitalism than many other industries. The tapeworm analogy identifies the long-lasting negative impact of an infection that robs nutrients from its host.
Even though it has been approximately 35 years since my entry into the medical-industrial complex, the only thing that has changed from a macro-financial perspective is the annual percentage of Gross Domestic Product in this country (currently about 18%) that is being absorbed by health care.
The other change has been the increasing decline in the average American’s lifespan.
As the article points out, “a 2021 tab at $4.3 trillion or about $13,000 for every American” is bar-none the highest percentage of GDP dedicated to health care of all the major economies.
We are spending about $1.5 trillion a year that could be going toward mitigating climate change or even reducing taxes. Plus, we must sadly recognize the United States ranks the lowest of all industrialized countries in longevity. Pay more. Die sooner.
Clearly, the longevity challenge has been exponentially exacerbated by the recent COVID-19 epidemic which provided an unexpected exit ramp for thousands of older health care employees to leave, retire or change professions.
Not unlike the airline industry, those who are remaining are demanding more money, and because there are massive shortages of all levels of health care workers, even additional money is not providing the magic bullet needed to cover all of the employee openings.
For many positions, health care competes with the service industry which has also increased their compensation bases and bonuses to attract or retain employees.
The health care sector is also being extremely challenged by the $150 to $250 an hour fees charged by contracted care-provider for-profit companies.
While substitute teachers in Pennsylvania make $100 to $125 a day for putting their lives on the line as shooters attempt to break world records on numbers of students killed, college students can easily see those wage and risk disparities and make decisions that may eventually help close one employment gap while complicating another even more.
The American dream has also birthed an entire industry of for-profit hospitals and a shadow industry of not-for- profit hospitals that have adapted the same viability roadmap intended to maximize both income and influence.
These behemoths have left the civic-minded, small, nonprofit hospitals eating their dust in ways that have resulted in the demise of approximately 100 of the 120 stand-alone small and rural hospitals in Pennsylvania alone.
These systems have also, when possible, adapted the industrial model of consolidation. According to Bloomberg News, they have taken over “physicians’ practices and formed vertically integrated companies that increasingly deliver medical care and drugs.” Their goal is to capture the largest amount of health care dollars possible. Those for-profit funds are either sent to the stockholders or are primarily directed toward consolidating and garnering even more financial stability and strength.
The article reports that this accumulation of funds allows these health care organizations to acquire more power politically which continues to feed the many times inefficient beast of American health care where less than 5% of our funds are directed toward wellness and prevention.
For the companies that are succeeding in this quagmire of medical costs, money is power and what we perceive to be a broken system represents itself to the corporate beneficiaries as not a bad system at all. Not unlike for-profit prisons, for-profit universities, and for-profit charter schools, money talks and politicians listen.
In conclusion, we need our small and rural hospitals, we need fair wages, but most of all, we need to direct more of our efforts and compensation funds toward basic primary care, wellness and prevention.
Otherwise, like a tapeworm, our $4.3 trillion disjointed medical-industrial complex will continue to consume the American Dream.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.