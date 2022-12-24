Nick Jacobs

If the past 50 years have felt a little like a journey into the La Brea Tar Pits, it’s because they have been.
As a nation, we have found thousands of ways to create bottlenecks and barriers that have hampered pro- gress in this country on every level.
Unfortunately, each side of our blue and red tribal highways have provided these stumbling blocks to growth which have thwarted our journey to a better lifestyle for everyone in the United States.
In an Atlantic magazine article titled, “Why the Age of American Progress Ended,” Derek Thompson explored why invention alone can’t change the world.
In his extensively researched piece, he focuses on the real culprit, the steps after invention to implementation.
He takes us on a journey in why this has become problematic and then identifies the barriers our country has erected to operationalizing those inventions.
One of his first points is the Eureka Myth where he reveals that “the U.S. has more Nobel Prizes for science than the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, Canada, and Austria combined.
“But if there were a Nobel Prize for deployment and widespread adoption of technology ... our legacy wouldn’t be sterling.”
In this analysis, Thompson points out that we invented nuclear reactors, solar cells and microchips, but “today we are well behind a variety of European and Asian countries in deploying and improving those technologies.”
He also points out “we did more than any other nation to advance mRNA but lead the developed world in vaccine refusal.”
What are we doing wrong?
As it turns out, it has a lot to do with multiple issues that include government’s investment in implementa- tion.
He delineates a policy enacted during World War II, where discovery and invention was funded more robustly than implementation.
Because of this, our investments in implementing our discoveries have cost us dearly.
Conversely, Germany, China, Japan and others have taken our ideas and fully implemented them.
Historically, “the Lincoln administration helped build the railroads. The New Deal helped electrify rural America, Dwight Eisenhower’s policies facilitated the construction of nuclear-power plants, and the Kennedy Administration planted the seeds which accelerated the software revolution.”
The primary obstacles that have evolved in this country seem to revolve around a question of culture.
Although “Project Warp Speed” implemented by the Trump administration unquestionably saved thousands and possibly millions of lives, and the Biden administration got more shots in arms than almost any country in the world, “by the fall of 2021, however, we had fallen to 36th in national vaccination rates behind Mongolia and Ecuador.”
We simply refused to protect ourselves from COVID-19.
According to Thompson, “The GOP has become almost proudly anti-expertise, anti- science, and anti-establishment,” while “Democrats have ... in meaningful ways become anti-progress, at least where material improvement is concerned.”
One of Thompson’s most revealing data points is this: “Texas produces more renewable energy than deep-blue California, and Oklahoma and Iowa produce more renewable energy than New York.”
So, he explains, “Between the anti-scientist bias of the Republicans and the anti- build skepticism of liberal urbanites ... the U.S. seems to have accidentally assembled a kind of bipartisan coalition against some of the most important drivers of human progress.”
Recently, the Biden administration has chosen to take on an implementation philosophy with the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act which they have coined modern supply-side economics, a philosophy which is intended to spur mature technologies to deploy more quickly and pull emerging innovations to market faster.
But no one knows if it will work.
Finally, and this is per- haps his most salient point, the greatest missing link in this scenario is the lack of trust that Americans hold toward government.
What will it take to reunite our country?
This article is a great read.
Don’t overlook it.
Let’s all find bridges to trusting each other once again.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Health-care.”
