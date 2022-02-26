Nick Jacobs

The only thing that is consistent in all our lives is change. In reality, every day is the end of the world as we know it because everything, and I do mean everything, changes.
Many of us have heard that all the cells in our body die and are replaced within a seven- to 10-year period.
Of the 50 to 75 trillion cells, each one has its own lifespan, but there is no clock specifically ticking off those seven or 10 years. Some die within days, but some take weeks or months.
White blood cells, for example, live for more than a year, while our skin cells only make it for two or three weeks. The only cells that might last a lifetime are the brain cells, but there are plenty of those that get damaged along the way by high blood pressure, stroke, or more commonly, large quantities of alcohol.
For the most part, human beings have been very adaptive to change. Yes, of course, cockroaches are better at survival than we are, but although some of us might fall into the cockroach category, we’re still here.
It’s kind of amazing when it comes to the number of already extinct species that, so far, we’ve squeaked by that finality reality.
Unfortunately, during the past 24 months, we have all lived through the negative impact created from a new zoonotic disease, COVID-19.
With the elimination of rain forests, melting of the ice caps and changes in sea level, there could be plenty more disasters coming down the pike.
Other than the threat of nuclear war, the predominant question that we have now is what else is going to change dramatically enough to impact us as human beings?
Will it be the potential three billion additional people who will be joining us on earth over the next decade or so? With the standard of living in America, it would take four more planet earths just to meet the consumption wants and needs.
Will it be climate change?
The temperature has reached a point now where we’re getting mega-storms, giant tornadoes, category four and five hurricanes, tsunamis, floods, droughts and melting ice caps.
We haven’t really scratched the surface of where things could go if we don’t get more aggressive with our commitment to additional behavioral modifications and change.
If you’re trying to breathe near the Clairton Coke Works, or attempting to take a very long shower in San Diego, or have not completed your storm cellar in time to avoid joining Dorothy in Oz when the tornado hits in the midwest, things may feel a little more real to you.
What else is changing?
Clearly the politics of the country has changed, and if you’re African American, Hispanic, Jewish, Asian, Muslim or an immigrant from almost anywhere, things probably feel a little less safe for you now than they did five or six years ago.
It’s also more intimidating for members of the LGBTQ community, for women seeking specific medical attention, and for those individuals who are not fully employed or who have minimum wage jobs.
Finally, there is that ongoing trepidation when it comes to wars, and by the time this is published, that may have been the classic understatement of this generation.
Everything, and I do mean everything, is changing all the time, and we can either adapt to it, embrace it and recognize it, or we can die from stubbornness and stupidity. Funny how that extinction thing feels so much more relevant now.
I, for one, am hoping that some very smart people address most of the issues listed above in ways that are better for our world.
Either way, we must find some means of listening to each other and trying to work together to find common ground.
Otherwise, only the roaches will be left.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.