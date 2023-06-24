Nick Jacobs

It’s funny how we do something our entire lives and then someone finally figures out a name for whatever it is we’ve been doing.
For example, as a kid, I went to school full-time, but I also delivered newspapers, got paid for cutting grass, earned tips for delivering groceries and homemade bread, was often paid for serving funeral Masses and weddings as an altar boy, and for cleaning up my aunt’s storeroom at her little bodega-type corner store.
I sometimes got paid for playing my trumpet, and always got money slipped to me by my grandparents for doing little chores and extra work to help them.
That, my friends, is now referred to as the gig economy.
As a musician, I was familiar with the term gig, because that’s the term we used when we got a job playing music.
I carried my trumpet in a padded, form-fitting case called a gig bag that I could easily sling over my arm or carry in my right hand.
The new definition of gig economy, which is what I’ve been doing my entire life, often leaves out that one major, stabilizing factor, the full-time job that was the center of all of my previous gigging.
We simply referred to what we did as having a boatload of part-time jobs, which later evolved into 1,099 jobs. Now the gig economy means having flexible on-demand gigs that allow workers to supplement their lives with part-time jobs.
Oh, hey, wait a minute.
That’s what it used to mean, too.
Of course, the workers get other benefits varying from financial independence to the development of skills, and the biggest supposed benefit of being a gig worker is that long-sought-after work-life balance.
When I was young, those jobs taught me all about financial independence, responsibility, saving, and, most importantly, a work ethic.
Plus, I bought my clothes, helped pay for my casual expenses, and even supported my college degrees.
As an adult, who initially selected teaching as a career, those additional sources of income were critical in complementing my teacher’s salary. It helped to ameliorate some but not all the financial stresses that we felt as young parents, and it enabled us to pursue personal interests that didn’t hurt our regular jobs.
Working in other areas gave me a chance to diversify, acquire new skills and grow already existing ones. Part-time gigs can also sharpen communication skills, time management, problem- solving, and any number of otherwise untapped abilities.
In my case, playing trumpet professionally allowed me to experience the good and the bad of a musician’s life, but it aligned with both my passions and my talent and allowed me to continue to grow professionally. Now I serve on a paid advisory board, write these columns, consult part-time, and still do other side gigs as I choose.
The new version of the gig-economy post-COVID-19 allows workers to select when, where and how much they want to work. Their challenge can be finding enough gigs to make a living.
This concept of a work-life balance was never part of this reality in previous generations. My gig-work experience meant working full-time and then keep on working on nights, weekends, holidays and vacation days. It was work-work imbalance.
In college, I held two part-time jobs during the school year and worked full time in the summers. The really good things that evolved from those experiences, however, was it fed my entrepreneurial skills, forced me to master time management, allowed me to tap into my creative potential, and, most importantly, provided a stream of income that removed what would have otherwise been a lot of struggle from my life.
The primary difference in today’s opportunities is the low barrier of entry. With the enormous availability of online platforms, individuals can launch and then market their products and services internationally.
Content producers are getting rich for the wildest things, and some of them even deserve it.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
