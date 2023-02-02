Nick Jacobs

For the past two weeks, all I’ve been hearing about has been references to ChatGPT. For those of you who have not been exposed to this, I will share with you some information I garnered from a Thompson Reuters Foundation publication, “Context.”
ChatGPT is described as an artificial intelligence “AI tool that can generate human-like text.” The article went on to indicate that technologists see ChatGPT as a “disruptor of many jobs.” The tool comes from OpenAI, a for-profit research organization co-founded by Elon Musk and investor Sam Altman, and backed by billions in funding from Microsoft.
Some advocates predict ChatGPT will result in automating jobs away from human beings; although critics have argued that AI and robotics do not yet have the capability for that. The operative phrase in that sentence was “do not yet have the capability”
It’s just a matter of time for these self-learning programs to develop that potential. “But already, some schools and universities have responded by limiting or banning its use by students.”
Of course, for any of us who have been active online since the late 1980s none of this is a surprise.
In 1968, Boomers were exposed to the spaceship crew’s interaction with AI HAL in the movie, “2001, a Space Odyssey.” Consequently, many of us have anticipated the arrival of artificial intelligence that would eventually surpass our human capabilities.
For the better part of the decade when I maintained a residence in Pittsburgh for its airport access, not a day went by when I wasn’t being passed by a self-driving car with a driver behind the wheel ensuring it didn’t kill someone. Not much later, we saw self-driving Coors beer trucks on the news and immediately wondered about the hundreds of thousands of truck drivers who could be negatively impacted.
Like the replacement of auto workers, turnpike toll takers, supermarket check-out clerks, and the like, robotic and AI automation is no stranger to our world.
One of the arguments against this form of AI is that it still does not have the capability or capacity to emulate the human and emotional side of analysis.
In fact, in the most recent edition of the “Journal of Healthcare Management,” the editor asked the AI platform, the GPT-3 model, to answer the question “What information do health care leaders need to manage complex health care issues and to make effective strategic decisions?”
Honestly, when I read the artificially generated answer, I was really impressed. The editor wisely pointed out, however, that the answer had touched all the intellectual descriptors of the question but had failed miserably on the personal and human intelligence needed to be an effective leader in the field. He gave AI an “A for effort and an F for its ability to put human conditions to the forefront when evaluating health care strategy.”
Will AI be able to write term papers, press releases, instruction manuals, legal briefs, stories, jokes or monologues and lesson plans? Will it be capable of creating documents for insurance companies, professional technical journals, and even scripts for movies? That seems to be the plan.
Once while reflecting upon my own father’s brief life of 58 years, I made the following observations. He was alive for the Wright Brothers first flight and the walk on the moon. He first drove a Model T and his last car had automatic windows, air conditioning and cruise control. He went from having only newspapers and magazines, to radio and ended with color television.
The sad reality, however, is that all these technological advances did not equate to human emotional and intellectual advances. We have access on our phones to all the incredible knowledge ever generated by the greatest minds who ever lived, but we’re still killing each other, destroying our planet, and thriving on greed and negative groupthink. Maybe AI could give us “nice people” chip implants, too? Now, that could work.
Nick Jacobs, of Windber, is a health care consultant and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
