Natalie Kurchak

I recently lost a friend very unexpectedly. My friend’s husband, in addition to his sorrow, had the burden of putting her affairs in order and planning a funeral, including buying burial plots two days before the funeral.
I contrast this story to when my mother passed away. She and her husband had planned everything, including pre- paying for cremation, burial urns and mausoleum fees. It was a true blessing for me, as I was the person who had to handle the final details.
Understanding the unpredictability of life, and how to prepare for changes, can help make challenges easier.
The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that things can change in an instant. I personally lost my job of 36 years.
My silver lining was finding a new career with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. The CFA does such important work in our community, and it’s rewarding to talk with donors and grant recipients about the resources available to them.
Another resource that the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies provides is Will Week.
Will Week is a program that helps educate on the importance of estate planning, including wills, final directives and how you want your assets to be distributed. A 2021 Gallup poll revealed that fewer than half of Americans have a will or living trust, but the fact is – every person needs one.
An estate plan not only addresses what will happen with your monetary assets after you’re gone, but also allows you to memorialize other important decisions for a variety of “what if” scenarios – health care directives and end-of-life care or guardianship for your young children.
Having these decisions documented early is important, instead of waiting.
Will Week is a way for us to promote the importance of estate planning across our region. We’ve engaged more than 20 local attorneys to provide their services for a discounted rate of 15% off for new client appointments made during the week of April 24-28. (For more information and a list of participating attorneys, visit cfalleghenies.org/willweek.)
If you’ve never considered what will happen when you’re gone or had these types of discussions with family, it can be emotionally difficult, but it’s worth experiencing some temporary discomfort now to alleviate substantial financial pain and frustration in the future.
You may find that it’s not as hard as you expect it to be when you start talking.
Taking care of your loved ones is important, and an estate plan will ensure that it is done in the most efficient, direct and tax-saving manner, minimizing costly probate court expenses and frustrating delays.
An estate plan also allows you to support the causes you’re passionate about. This is how working with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies can help.
We can work with you – along with your professional advisers – to help you support whatever good work you’re passionate about, both now and in the future. Or you can choose to give to one of our established endowments, which is as simple as inserting a single sentence in your will.
If you haven’t yet started your estate planning, we hope you’ll take advantage of Will Week. It’s a great opportunity to start this important task and save a little along the way.
If you already have a plan, but it’s been a few years since you reviewed it, use Will Week as a reminder to take a look and make sure that things haven’t changed.
These plans should be revisited regularly or after any significant personal or financial event.
For more information, please visit our website or call the CFA office at 814-536-7741.
Natalie Kurchak is the communications officer at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
