Born and raised in Johnstown, I am the prevention specialist at Cambria County Drug Coalition (CCDC).
After experiencing significant childhood grief and mental illness in her teenage years, I became passionate about reducing the stigma of mental illness and spreading awareness of mental health.
It is through this passion that I obtained a bachelor’s degree in social work from Messiah University (formerly Messiah College) in May 2020.
I began working as a case manager in Somerset County after graduation and served the Somerset community by advocating for individuals with mental illness to receive the proper treatment and services.
After two years of case management, I chose to pivot my career to tobacco prevention and cessation to become the prevention specialist at CCDC.
Through my role as a prevention specialist, I am able to continue to reduce the stigma of mental illness and substance use as well as educate professionals and community members on the connections between mental health and tobacco/nicotine use.
In my role at CCDC, I provide vaping presenta- tions to schools and youth centers; offers technical assistance to schools and organizations to enhance their tobacco policies; assists with the county’s Tobacco Resistance Unit (TRU) groups; and supports youth and adults who are interested in quitting their use of nicotine products.
The primary focus is to increase the community’s understanding of the harms of nicotine products, specifically e-cigarettes or vapes, and to help those who want to quit using nicotine.
Through funding from Tobacco Free Adagio Health, we are now offering “Smoke Free For Life” smoking cessation classes free of charge to Cambria County residents.
With smoking continuing to be the No. 1 cause of preventable death in the United States, this is a vital resource for the community.
Despite the number of people who smoke traditional combustible cigarettes decreasing, the number of people who are switching to e-cigarettes or vapes, is increasing rapidly due to the belief that e-cigarettes are better than combustible cigarettes.
It is proven that those who use e-cigarettes are absorbing more nicotine into their bodies than those who use combustible cigarettes.
Smoke Free for Life classes are for adults ages 18 and older, who are currently or recently quit using any nicotine product (combustible cigarettes, e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, cigars or hookah), and looking to reduce or eliminate their nicotine use.
The class consists of six sessions with each session lasting approximately one hour.
There is a 30-day follow- up after the last session to monitor progress, celebrate milestones and discuss struggles.
Participants are not asked to quit using nicotine products at the first session as we know quitting cold turkey is not effective for many people.
Instead, a gradual reduction approach is taken.
The first three sessions are preparatory sessions in which the underlying triggers, stressors and a basic understanding of nicotine dependence and addiction are acquired.
It is during these first three weeks that partici- pants develop a comprehensive quit plan with our assistance.
The fourth session is quit week. Ideally, participants will choose a date during this week to achieve their cessation goal – whether it be quitting completely or reducing their nicotine intake.
The fifth and sixth sessions focus on celebrating participants’ victories and tackling their struggles.
Classes are held at various community locations such as libraries, community centers, and businesses throughout Cambria County.
The Smoke Free for Life program has proven to be effective in our county. Since Smoke Free for Life classes started in Cambria County in August 2022, eight individuals have participated in the program and 88% have successfully reduced or eliminated their nicotine product use.
Earlier this month, a community cessation class started in Patton at the Patton Public Library and a local nonprofit will be hosting Smoke Free For Life classes for their employees.
If you are connected to an organization or business that would be interested in hosting Smoke Free For Life Classes or if you are an individual interested in participating in a class, contact me at naomi.paluch@drugcoalition.org or 814-619-4505 ext. 1250.
For additional support with quitting smoking, you can also contact the PA Free Quitline at 800-QUIT-NOW or contact me to discuss resources.
Naomi Paluch is the prevention specialist at Cambria County Drug Coalition (CCDC) in Cambria County, PA.
