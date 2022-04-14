Mike Tedesco

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. We are all Johnstowners.
Vision Together 2025 is driven by seven priority goals, all aimed at improving greater Johnstown. Each priority goal is led by a local business or nonprofit leader.
In the coming weeks, you’ll be hearing from all seven them, the teams and partnerships they have organized around them, and the projects they intend to pursue to accomplish their goals.
Our goals are lofty, as well they should be, because there is a lot to do. They include:
• Mentoring and investing in our youth.
• Improving health and wellness.
• Improving our economic vitality.
• Supporting good leadership.
• Growing and enhancing recreational amenities.
• Growing arts and culture organizations.
• Marketing greater Johnstown as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
Vision Together’s job is to establish a framework for success. We work with the private sector, philanthropy, civic and governmental leaders who are interested in finding solutions to long-standing problems.
The whole is greater than the sum of it parts and it takes a community effort to solve complicated challenges.
Public safety is a hot topic lately. Back in 2015, led by Congressman John Joyce, Vision Together helped organize a coalition to fund license plate recognition radar for local police, and then City Hall and Jack Babich followed suit by leading a team to secure a local K-9 unit (which is a lot harder than it sounds).
Both of these efforts gave our community more layers of protection.
However, conversations around crime reduction strategies are bigger than simply providing more tools for officers to utilize as they protect us.
Crime reduction strategies also touch all of the priority goals listed above. Building strong leaders reduces crime.
But the likelihood of strong leadership diminishes if our kids are not physically and mentally healthy.
Community health is tied to economic vitality and economic vitality is tied to growth in industry sectors that are directly stimulated by recreational opportunities and the arts.
Funding for public safety gets more challenging with blight and population decline because that means the tax base is declining, which means less money for public safety.
Everything is tied to everything. We recently heard from leaders at the local nonprofit Bridges to Success about the work they are doing to address generational poverty and dependency cycles. Wow! Now we’re getting to the heart of it.
It takes a village of citizens, business owners, nonprofit leaders, civic leaders and elected officials to build long- lasting positive change. That’s why Vision Together exists and supports leadership pursuing our seven priority goals.
We are only as strong as our weakest priority goal and we only succeed by collaboratively building plans with citizens, business partners and elected officials.
Vision Together is built upon years of planning. We adapt our plans as shifting challenges arise and our plans are fed by the opinions of citizens who come together seeking solutions.
All are welcome at Vision Together 2025. We’re in the solutions business. Join us. https://www.johnstownvision.com/get-involved/.
Mike Tedesco is president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, a consortium of business, governmental and philanthropic leaders committed to making greater Johnstown an even better place.
