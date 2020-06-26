The Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions is built on a solid foundation of tradition and a rich history.
Like nearly all sporting events, this year’s Amateur has encountered challenges and changes unlike any its organizers have seen in 66 previous events. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the sports world – actually, the entire world – upside down since mid-March.
The 67th Sunnehanna Amateur will be played from July 21 through July 24, more than a month later than the tournament typically is held.
The Tuesday through Friday schedule is a change from the Wednesday through Saturday dates used in recent years.
“We’re finishing on Friday to accommodate guys being able to get to the Western Amateur Tournament in Chicago,” Sunnehanna Amateur co-chairman Brian Chirillo said during Friday’s media day at the Westmont country club. “That will give them an extra day to travel. You have the Sunnehanna Amateur, the Western Amateur and the U.S. Amateur back-to-back-to-back.”
The Sunnehanna Amateur’s top two finishers will qualify for the 120th U.S. Amateur in August – a first for the local event.
“One of the bigger moments of the year came when the USGA announced that they were going to give two spots to the Sunnehanna Amateur winner and runner-up this year to the U.S. Amateur,” new Sunnehanna Amateur golf professional John Klinchock said during Friday’s gathering. “We’re very proud to be taking those two spots.”
Of course, COVID-19 will change how the Sunnehanna Amateur is played this year and probably for years to come.
• Golfers are to arrive no earlier than 90 minutes before their scheduled tee time and are requested to leave as soon as possible after concluding a round.
• No players will travel from outside the United States to play in the Sunnehanna Amateur this year.
• No caddies will be permitted unless a golfer has a family member serve in that role. Push carts will be available.
• Players will dine in the main country club ballroom instead of the smaller downstairs dining area.
• Masks are required indoors, though are not mandatory outdoors.
• Fans will be permitted to attend the free event.
“We’ve set up a health committee,” Chirillo said. “They are setting up the protocols. There will be waivers that will be signed by the players. Temperature checks will be taken.
“The dining for the players will be in the ballroom this year instead of downstairs,” Chirillo said. “We’re taking all the precautions we can to have a safe tournament.
“We will probably have a volunteer taking care of pins and raking traps. It’s another precaution.”
Chirillo said the committee was pleasantly surprised by the number of families who still plan to host a golfer during the tournament.
“We initially made arrangements for additional hotel rooms this year,” Chirillo said.
“We were thinking there would be host families who would not want to host and players who may not want to be hosted. Right now we’re around 75 players who will be hosted.”
Another positive emerging from the uncertain situation involved the number of players who remained amateurs instead of turning pro.
“A lot of guys that would have turned professional who were college seniors are coming back to play because there are no opportunities to play on the PGA Tour and they’re being given an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA,” Sunnehanna Amateur co-chairman John Yerger said.
Of most significance, the Amateur is set to be played this year, barring a disastrous resurgence of the coronavirus in the next three weeks.
“It’s a different kind of a field, but it’s still a good field,” Yerger said. “There are three major amateur tournaments being played this summer, the Southern Amateur, the Sunnehanna Amateur and the Western Amateur.
“Amateur golf is going on across the country at the present time. We’re cautiously optimistic still that we’re going to be able to play.”
