Shelter-in-place orders. Social distancing. Flatten the curve. Quarantine.
These words are part of the new normal associated with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
Everyone has been affected in one way or another. Most people understand the life-changing rituals are key to stopping an unseen enemy.
While sports rightfully have moved into the background during the past month, it still is difficult to grasp that our favorite teams and events either are on an extended pause, if not canceled altogether.
Student-athletes have done their part as their seasons have been halted at both the high school and college levels.
Being stuck indoors and missing out on some of life’s favorite moments is a necessary sacrifice. Boring? Frustrating? Maybe. But, definitely necessary.
Imagine being a teenaged athlete accustomed to participating in the district or state playoffs in multiple sports.
Competing and practicing seemingly is a part of their DNA.
How are those players whose seasons were stopped prematurely or in the case of spring sports, never started, coping?
‘Going crazy’
“I’m kind of going crazy,” Richland senior football and basketball standout Caleb Burke said. “I’ve never had this in my life. I always went from one thing right into the next whether it was from football right into basketball season or right after basketball season, I’m still playing basketball and getting ready for the next football season.”
Burke is headed to the University of New Hampshire in the fall. He earned a NCAA Division I football scholarship. For now, though, he’s nowhere near a court or field.
“I’m really not doing anything besides lifting. I’ve just been at home,” Burke said. “There is nothing left to do. We don’t know for sure if we’re going to have the rest of our basketball season, which it doesn’t look like it, or even finish the rest of the school year.”
Burke is a 1,000-point scorer on a Richland boys basketball team that was headed to the PIAA quarterfinal round when play was halted due to concerns over COVID-19. The PIAA hasn’t made a final decision on whether the boys and girls championships will be played later or canceled.
“It didn’t sink in for a long time,” said Burke, who was part of the Rams’ state runner-up basketball team in 2018 and state semifinalist football squad last fall. “It took me about a week and a half to realize what was actually going on. I never realized how serious it was. I heard there was a case in Cambria County and Blair county.
“One of my friends from Altoona High School, his aunt got it. It really hit me right then and there when I figured that out. It’s tough.”
‘Listen to the rules’
Greater Johnstown High School senior baseball player Tanner Kobal is waiting to learn whether the Trojans will have an opportunity to even begin their season.
“When the news first came out, we were off for just one week and I thought we’d back after that one week,” said Kobal, who pitches and plays shortstop. “Then it just kept adding on and on and on. Now we’re in that shelter-in-place kind of community. Now it’s getting serious. It turned from trying to play baseball to trying to keep everybody healthy.
“You try to be positive,” Kobal added. “You don’t want to make a mistake and do something stupid. Listen to the rules. Listen to the guidelines and keep yourself healthy.”
Portage senior Kara Dividock had a chance to finish her girls basketball season as the Mustangs’ playoff run ended before the pause. But her final softball season is in jeopardy.
“Bored,” Dividock said. “Lately it’s been about finding something to do to cure my boredom.”
She would prefer taking batting practice or fielding grounders. But Dividock realizes there is a higher purpose for the delay to the start of the spring season.
“I am training in my basement. I’ve been doing that almost every day,” Dividock said. “My softball coach has us on a program we do three times a week. I’m getting workouts in there.
“I’ve been watching highlights of my basketball or videos my dad took of me hitting in softball season. It’s weird, I guess. But I’m bored and I want to do something.”
‘It’s tough’
Shade’s Jenna Muha is only a freshman. She was among the top girls basketball players in the WestPAC and District 5.
The Panthers’ season ended in the district consolation round.
Muha also was preparing for her first varsity season in track and field when school and athletic programs were interrupted.
Now, she’s turned to the Internet to help both in sports and her studies.
“I have found a couple workouts on YouTube. I saw on MaxPreps they had girls and guys doing workouts,” Muha said.
“I’ve been looking up ways on how to stay in shape. I’ve been lifting some weights. Whenever I have free time and it’s nice out, I go out and shoot some layups and shots, and I work on my dribbling.”
Shelter-in-place is made a bit easier for young adults using smart phones, tablets and laptops.
“It’s pretty difficult, but with technology we can FaceTime our teachers and talk to our friends all the time,” Muha said.
“It’s really not that bad. It’s just hard because you can’t do what you’ve been doing for a lot of years in your life. It’s out of routine and it’s tough.”
Beyond delayed or possibly lost seasons, the student-athletes are concerned about the possibility of missing out on traditional events such as proms, spring concerts and perhaps even graduation ceremonies.
“I’ve went to school for 12 years and I can’t even walk across the stage?” Burke said of a possibility he hopes doesn’t become reality. “If that happens, I don’t get to experience all those things that the kids above me or even the grades below me are going to get to experience.
“That was probably the hardest thing on me is I don’t get to have that feeling of accomplishment or satisfaction walking across the stage.”
‘Now you can’t’
The uncertainty has changed how the student-athletes view their school life.
“I haven’t really appreciated the time that I’ve had, I guess, being able to do whatever I wanted,” Dividock said. “Now you can’t. There is the virus. This makes me look at things in a different perspective. I hope I can get to play softball. That would be terrible if I don’t. That’ll make me really upset.
“But looking at it from a different perspective, even prom and graduation is up in the air. I’m just looking for an answer. No one can give me one. It’s tough.”
Not knowing if they already have played their final high school game also is troublesome for the seniors.
“I wish we would have had something that let us know this could be our last game,” Burke said of Richland’s 68-58 win over District 7 South Allegheny in the PIAA Class AAA second round on March 11. “That was the hardest thing about basketball season. We didn’t know this would be our last game.”
In Kobal’s case, he’s wondering if his senior baseball season will have a beginning before the end.
“It stinks. It’s your last year in high school, but like anything else you make the best out of it,” Kobal said. “It will be a story to tell for years to come the rest of my life. “That’s how I’m looking at it.”
