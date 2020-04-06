In the age of athletic specialization, Central Cambria senior Cass Bezek has emerged as a unicorn in the local sports scene. Bezek was on pace to pick up her 16th varsity letter this spring, fulfilling integral roles on the basketball, softball, track and field and volleyball teams over her four seasons of competition. The 5-foot-6 athlete helped Central Cambria produce five Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crowns, three in volleyball and two in track and field.