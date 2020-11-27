The annual Point Stadium Award presentation will fit into the familiar sports storyline of 2020.
At least in this instance, the award will go on, even without the traditional banquet, another cancellation casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The region’s sports scene can be thankful that this is an inconvenience, something different, and not the potentially life-and-death situation many people with pre-existing health conditions face due to the coronavirus.
Despite a limited schedule of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Point Stadium Award will be presented. Martella’s Pharmacy shortstop Grant Norris won the summer award and Bishop McCort Catholic running back Brendon Bair earned the fall honor.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors catcher Josh Spiegel won Point Stadium Play of the Year in the summer, and Penn Cambria sophomore quarterback Garrett Harrold and senior receiver Nicholas Marinak teamed on the fall Play of the Year.
The banquet to honor the winners and nominees is off for health and safety reasons and in order to follow COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Instead, organizers plan to present the winners with their awards at a future date and at a site to be determined. Perhaps at City Hall as a nod to the similar presentations made in earlier years of the award that dates to 1938?
“In 1995 I revived the naming of an annual awardee of the Point Stadium Award,” said Paul Helsel, a Pittsburgh businessman who is a graduate of Bishop McCort High School and the 1964 Point Stadium Award winner.
Since ending a two-year break from the award being presented in 1995, the Helsel family has sponsored the award and started a scholarship presented to the overall Point Stadium Award winner through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“It has been for the past 25 years a great success,” Helsel said in an email.
“However, in consideration of COVID-19 we must abide by social distancing and cancel the banquet.”
Helsel said he asked the seven-member Point Stadium Award Committee to proceed with the task of voting on the nominees. The committee had continued to attend the games that were held throughout the year and recorded nominees, he said.
“The pandemic has already caused too much damage, and these athletes should not be denied this recognition,” Helsel said.
Norris accomplished the rare feat of hitting two home runs in one inning during a stellar performance with Martella’s Pharmacy in a 13-12 victory over Laurel Auto Group on June 30. Norris, who is a Somerset High School graduate and a player at Duke University, led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run to left field, pulling Martella’s within 6-2.
The team batted around and Norris hit a two-run homer to left field to give Martella’s a 9-6 lead. Norris went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored in the win.
It’s worth noting that in the second game of a June 30 doubleheader, Norris hit a two-run homer to left in an 8-4 loss to Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors and followed with another two-run shot in an 11-5 win over Paul Carpenter on July 1. That gave him four homers in approximately 24 hours.
The Crimson Crushers’ Bair, who signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Pittsburgh on Monday, earned the fall Point Stadium Award for his three touchdown performance in a 34-20 win over Central Cambria on Oct. 9.
Bair carried 23 times for 181 yards, an average of 7.9 yards a carry. He scored on runs of 3, 8 and 39 yards. On defense, Bair made three tackles, including one for loss of yardage.
Paul Carpenter’s Spiegel took the summer Point Stadium Play of the Year for blasting a two-run home run over the screen in left field in the bottom of the first inning to put the regular-season champions on the way to a 5-1 victory over Laurel Auto Group. The win on Aug. 7 clinched Paul Carpenter’s first playoff title.
Spiegel went 4-for-4 in the game with a pair of homers, three RBIs and two runs.
Norris and Spiegel shared the JCBL's top rookie position player award.
Penn Cambria’s Harrold and Marinak teamed to earn the fall Play of the Year. Harrold passed to Marinak on a 43-yard play that set up the eventual game-deciding touchdown in a 23-7 win over Bishop McCort Catholic on Sept. 11.
Harrold completed 17 of 24 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown in the game and rushed 12 times for 61 yards and two TDs. Marinak had eight catches for 115 yards against the Crimson Crushers.
Other monthly nominees for the Point Stadium Award included: Pitt-Johnstown junior pitcher-DH Isaiah Kearns for a three-hit shutout over West Liberty on March 8; and Laurel Auto Group second baseman/league MVP Jake Swank for a 4-for-4 game, including a double, two RBIs and one run scored against O on July 8.
Most of Pitt-Johnstown’s spring schedule and the entire high school baseball season were wiped out due to the pandemic, which limited the number of dates in the stadium. UPJ and Bishop McCort Catholic play home baseball games at Sargent’s Stadium.
The Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League played a regular season and crowned its playoff champion in Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors. But the AAABA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, the first time the tournament was not played since its inaugural event in 1945.
Bishop McCort football only had three home games played at Sargent’s Stadium this fall. The Crimson Crushers’ boys and girls home soccer dates were played at the former Johnstown Vo-Tech field this fall with the exception of senior night for each program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.