Welcome back, hoops fans. Again.
High school boys and girls basketball players, coaches, parents and fans have an opportunity to follow their favorite players and teams now that practices and, finally, games either resumed or are on the horizon this week.
When Gov. Tom Wolf announced in mid-December three weeks of strict restrictions and guidelines intended to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases, many suspected winter sports might be wiped out – much like the PIAA Tournament in March and the 2020 spring season.
Instead, on Jan. 4, restrictions were eased and practices resumed. That doesn’t mean there won’t be future stoppages if the pandemic surges again.
But as games begin, we can take a few moments to appreciate that student-athletes are back on the court.
“I wish I could cure COVID in a blink of an eye because I would like to go back to the old-fashioned basketball,” 25th-year Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere said.
“There is the emotional side of it, too. It’s the same things the volleyball team and football team saw – parents not in attendance (due to restrictions), people not in attendance – and playing just for the love of the game.”
The statewide guidelines currently in place call for crowd sizes at 10% of a facility’s maximum seating. Obviously, the number will vary according to the size of a gym.
Three of the region’s conferences – the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, WestPAC and Heritage Conference – have addressed the matter.
“Due to capacity limits, most gyms will be limited to home fans only and about two tickets per home player,” said LHAC Executive Director Scott Close, who also is the Somerset AD and boys basketball coach.
WestPAC administrator Paul Leonard, also the Shade athletic director, said the conference has permitted each player on both teams to have two guests (in most cases their parents). For example, at Tuesday’s girls game between Shade and host Shanksville-Stonycreek, the Panthers had eight players and the Vikings, seven. There were approximately 30 people in the stands.
Both Leonard and Heritage Conference President Jody Rainey of Homer-Center said schools with cheerleader squads at games might have to adapt in order to make sure each student-athlete on the home team has representation in the stands.
The Heritage will only have fans for the home team.
“Each member school in the Heritage Conference came up with their own plan to stay within the capacity of their facility,” Rainey said. “There will be no visiting spectators at any Heritage Conference game. If anyone has questions, we have an active social media presence. As far as spectators, procedures and protocols we encourage people to contact their schools’ principals and ADs.”
Another guideline that has prompted questions involves mask-wearing by the student-athletes, coaches and officials.
“The state masking guidelines will be followed by all teams when a school involved requires masks,” Close said. “(In the LHAC), 11 of the 13 schools require masks.”
Of course, there are challenges presented by running and competing while wearing a mask.
“Since all varsity basketball games (in the LHAC) will be broadcast in some form, media timeouts will be incorporated in all varsity contests to help provide breaks for using masks,” Close said.
The WestPAC’s Leonard said the conference will follow a guideline the PIAA discussed during a recent Zoom board meeting.
“It is the local school’s decision on whether active participating athletes wear a mask,” Leonard said. “If the two schools cannot concur on the arrangement of wearing masks, it will be considered a ‘no contest,’ not a forfeit, and will not be played. All others in the gym are requested to wear masks.”
Rainey said the Heritage Conference will have its players wear masks during conference games.
“After we consulted the ADs, principals and superintendents, we decided Heritage vs. Heritage we will be in masks, all teams,” Rainey said.
Heritage players may seek exemptions due to health reasons.
“We will honor individual exemptions certified by a family physician and reviewed by the school,” Rainey said. “We have four student-athletes who have submitted requests for exemptions. Those requests have been granted.”
Now that crowd sizes and masks have been addressed, it will be nice to talk again about jump shots, rebounds, no-look passes – and wins and losses.
Those fortunate enough to be inside a gym for a game probably will appreciate the event more than they did less than a year ago.
