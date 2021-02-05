Joziah Wyatt-Taylor did his best to creatively find a way to keep basketball in his daily routine when the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way players and coaches prepared during the offseason.
“I went outside, on my porch and was dribbling, practicing my shooting form,” said Wyatt-Taylor, the Greater Johnstown High School senior who has been a dominating force for the Trojans the past two boys basketball seasons. “You try to figure something out. Just try to play through it and try to find some way to play ball, watch basketball, watch film. Do whatever you can.
“When you love basketball, you do whatever you can do to play or watch it.”
The 6-foot-3 Wyatt-Taylor has been among the top players in the region as the Trojans opened 5-1 after a 64-52 victory at Bishop Carroll Catholic on Friday night.
He’s a big reason the two-time defending District 6 Class 5A champion Trojans haven’t missed a beat despite some key graduation losses from last season’s 22-4 team that won Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and district gold on the way to a state playoff appearance.
It’s easy to spot Wyatt-Taylor in the paint at Doc Stofko Gymnasium. The big guy wearing the white headband and athletic glasses usually is grabbing a rebound in a crowd of players or displaying what opponents often describe as surprising finesse for such a physical player.
Wyatt-Taylor makes his moves in workmanlike fashion and doesn’t say much, preferring to focus on getting the job done. This season, Wyatt-Taylor had scored 20 or more points and grabbed at least 12 rebounds in all six games.
He’s averaging 23.7 points, 15 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 blocks a game.
“He’s tremendously improved his game, especially with what happened in the spring, summer and fall with COVID,” Trojans coach Ryan Durham said. “He’s become more well-rounded. His understanding of the game – his patience.
“Last year he’d get the ball, and go 100 miles per hour. Now he surveys. He passes. He boxes out. He is a very smart basketball player. That’s where he’s improved the most – upstairs.”
Wyatt-Taylor scored 27 points and had 15 rebounds in a 69-57 win at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Jan. 29 in Altoona.
Marauders coach Chris Drenning has seen plenty of Wyatt-Durham during the past two seasons, including in last season’s LHAC championship game – which the Trojans won at the buzzer.
“He’s relentless. His ‘want-to’ is as good as anybody I’ve ever played against,” Drenning said. “He wants to rebound.”
Drenning even joked that he might make the drive over the mountain this spring just to be certain he won’t encounter Wyatt-Taylor on the scholastic basketball courts again.
“I may attend Greater Johnstown’s graduation ceremony just to make sure he gets his diploma,” Drenning said, chuckling. “He’s a pain to play against. He’s strong. He’s surprisingly agile for his size. He has great feet and great hands. I have as much respect for him as any player that I’ve played against in a long time.”
Wyatt-Taylor appreciates the opportunity to share in success with his teammates. The Trojans balance that strong inside game with effective 3-point shooting.
Greater Johnstown’s uptempo style and tough defense also have bothered opponents.
“We’ve been playing with each other for a while now,” said Wyatt-Taylor, who has received some college interest but hasn’t committed to a program. “Most of us played AAU basketball together in seventh grade. We all ground through it. We played from ninth grade to now.”
Led by Durham, the Trojans coaching staff has brought out the best in Wyatt-Taylor and his teammates, especially amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the team during the summer travel basketball season and led to a quarantine.
“Our coaches improve everybody so much,” Wyatt-Taylor said. “You’ve got Coach Ryan (Durham) who knows the game inside-out. Coach Marcus (Martin) is all about the mental game, the little things and just being us. You’ve got tall Marcus (Tullis), who works with the big guys and gets us right every day. All the other coaches all played basketball and they’re here to help.”
And, what has been the biggest lesson during this unconventional season?
“As long as we do what we do, we can go as far as we want,” Wyatt-Taylor said. “Just be us. It’s us playing our game and doing our best at it and sticking together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.