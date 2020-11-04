Cambria Heights will make its first trip to the District 6 Class AA football championship game on Friday night. Conversely, Richland is quite familiar with the drive to Mansion Park in Altoona.
The 7 p.m. contest will be the two-time defending champion Rams’ third straight appearance in the 6-AA final.
“This is the first time we’ve ever made it to the district final,” Highlanders coach Jarrod Lewis said of his 5-3 team. "It’s huge. Our community has really gotten behind us.
“We had an escort to go to the Marion Center game last week,” Lewis said of a 34-0 upset over the previously undefeated Stingers. “Then, they escorted us back home. It was great. The community is especially proud of this group considering all the stuff they’ve been through with the whole pandemic in general.”
Cambria Heights previously lost 44-7 to visiting Richland in Week 4. The seventh-seeded Highlanders had a .500 mark through six weeks and entered the 6-AA playoff field, where they were awarded a first-round forfeit victory over second-seeded Southern Huntingdon due to COVID-19 issues at that school.
Last week Heights stunned a highly regarded Marion Center squad, winning on the road over the third-seeded Stingers.
“I think we’re playing our best football right now,” Lewis said. “I definitely think we’re a better team than when we played Richland before. I’d assume they feel the same way (about their team).”
Fourth-seeded Richland (7-1) has won six consecutive games, including a dominant 29-0 win at top-seeded Bellwood-Antis last week.
“We’re excited. For us, it’s the sixth time in 10 seasons to be in the title game,” Rams coach Brandon Bailey said. “That’s something the program is pretty proud of.
“It helps our players having been through these types of games in the past,” Bailey added. “But we have lots of kids who haven’t been through these types of games. We have a lot of sophomores and freshmen and for them it’s new. For Cambria Heights it’s new. I’m happy for Jarrod Lewis and his staff. It’s hard to get into a title game.”
Richland defeated Ligonier Valley in each of the two previous 6-AA championship games at Mansion Park. Both titles were followed by state playoff runs, including a spot in the Class AA semifinal round last season against eventual PIAA champion Southern Columbia.
The Rams are led by junior quarterback Kellan Stahl, who has thrown for 1,205 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 502 yards and 10 scores. Sophomore Grayden Lewis has 672 rushing yards and six TDs, and junior Griffin LaRue (32-460) and sophomore Sam Penna (18-302) have combined for 762 receiving yards and 11 touchdown receptions.
Richland’s veteran offensive and defensive lines have the ability to take over games.
“They’re a good football team,” Lewis said. “Their quarterback is solid and LaRue gets a lot of the press,” Lewis said. “But their offensive and defensive lines are special. Because of how big, strong and physical they are, they provide problems for a lot of teams.”
Cambria Heights junior Ryan Haluska is among the area rushing leaders with 877 yards on 172 carries, with 12 TDs and a 5.1 average per run.
“The fullback is a very good football player,” Bailey said. “He runs behind a big, strong offensive line. Their key is to get that going. If they can get Haluska going and control the clock, it’s a long night. If they get the play-action going, they were dominant against Marion Center. Our No. 1 thing is to stop that fullback.”
Senior Jared Fox has 370 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards. Senior quarterback Ryan Bearer completed 19 of 50 passes for 317 yards and five TDs.
“We’re familiar with them,” Bailey said. “I had a chance to watch their last couple games. Certainly it looks like they’ve continued to improve.”
The Rams will receive a boost in the expected return of senior back Allen Mangus from an injury he suffered during Week 1.
“He’s a kid who’s been a starter the last four years,” Bailey said. “Offense, defense, he does it all for us. We don’t know how much we’ll get out of him but he will be dressed and give us a boost for the championship game.”
Family passers: Last week, Blacklick Valley senior quarterback Jack Wurm went over a milestone with 1,004 passing yards this season. Wurm became the third quarterback in his immediate family to throw for 1,000 with the Vikings.
His older brother Isaac passed for 1,052 yards in 2015. His father, Blacklick Valley assistant coach Garry Wurm, passed for 1,048 yards in 1981.
According to statistics provided by the school, Blacklick Valley has had 13 quarterbacks throw for 1,000 or more yards dating back to George Yokitis with 1,725 yards in 1968.
According to Blacklick Valley, other Vikings to hit the milestone included: Corey Simmons (1,037 in 2018; 1,866 in 2017); Victor Manda (1,046, 2011); Eric Goodrich (1,236, 2005); Joe Ostinowsky (1,015, 2002); Jason Funyak (1,092, 1996); Chad McHugh (1,031, 1989); Jim Kotelnicki (1,349, 1984); Skip Cook (1,370, 1983); and Mike McDermott (1,273, 1982).
Dual threat: Bedford junior quarterback Mercury Swaim has played a huge part in the Bisons’ run to the Class AAA subregional title with an 8-0 record after a 40-21 win at Clearfield last week.
Swaim has an area-best 1,256 passing yards (72 of 117) and he ranks seventh with 781 rushing yards on 80 carries. He has 14 touchdowns and 86 points.
