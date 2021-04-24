A surprising number of American families do not have a will. A 2017 study reported that only about 48% of Americans have taken this important step. When you do not have will, it means you do not have control of where your assets go after you die.
You are leaving it up to the government.
That is why everyone needs to have a will, and it’s important that you use an attorney to set it up so you know things are done correctly and your intentions will be met.
For this reason, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is working with 37 attorneys throughout the region to encourage you to take control of your assets.
Participating attorneys are offering a 15% discount if you call during the region’s first annual Will Week – April 26-30 – to set up an appointment to discuss your interests.
The actual meeting between you and the attorney you select can be held at a later date. All you have to do is schedule it during Will Week to take advantage of the savings.
If 2020 has taught us anything, it was that we cannot predict the future. But by having a will, you can plan for it.
So, if you do not have a will or even need to get a new one because of changed life circumstances, please call one of the participating attorneys.
Talk to him or her about what you care about. You will be listened to in confidence, and these attorneys can help you ensure that your will reflects exactly what you want. (For more information and a list of participating attorneys in your county, visit cfalleghenies.org/willweek.)
By working with a professional, you can provide for your family and protect the assets you’ve worked hard to earn. and remember that the Community Foundation works with people who want to leave a legacy for our community. By leaving money or other assets to the Community Foundation, you can help make our community a better place by supporting any cause that is important to you.
Unlike leaving money with the government, you get to decide.
It has been said that there are only three places your assets can go when you die: to family or friends, to charities, or to the government.
Most people do not want to see their assets go to the government, so that leaves only two. By leaving all or a portion to the Community Foundation or to other local charities, you help to shape our community’s future. It is a wonderful way to remember what you care about and to be remembered as well.
Your attorney can also talk to you about how to create a plan to help both your family and the community, if you wish – it does not have to be an either-or situation. Just as with the Community Foundation, these attorneys are here to help.
Mike Kane is president of Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
