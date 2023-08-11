We are optimists at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. This is because we work with donors and local organizations who are making our community better. We see it happening all the time.
You can, too, if you are paying attention – from the improvements to the Center for Metal Arts, to the growth of Flood City Youth Fitness Academy programs, to Vision Together 2025 clean-ups and other activities, to the RAISE grant just now completing its public input phase.
And there is more – new trail sections, blight removal, farmers markets, solar panels, building facade improvements, murals across the entire region, and expanded continuing education, such as the new Penn Highlands culinary education space that will open this fall.
And there is even more.
We are entering the implementation phase of our ambitious early childhood collaboration in Somerset and Cambria counties.
Our Bedford Changemakers campaign made its first grants this past year and is growing.
We are in the first year of partnering with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts in support of arts organizations and art-based entrepreneurs across the region.
All this progress isn’t just an accident. We know that this kind of grant-making works. It creates change, fosters community engagement, raises our quality of life for all, and yes, it garners further philanthropy that collectively is a bright light on where our region is going.
At our annual Founders’ Day event Thursday evening, we reported that we distributed a record $17 million on behalf of our donors within the past year.
Nearly 60% of those funds directly impacted our community here, and the balance was distributed more widely beyond our region.
Even with this record- breaking distribution, we grew to $123 million in total assets. We had a record $37 million in gifts, which were used to establish permanent endowments for early childhood and community and economic development, scholarships, and more.
We completed an ambi-tious strategic plan that you will find on our website. We grew our staff to manage this growth and to prepare for even more growth in the future.
Finally, our region and many of its people have challenges.
You can be an optimist and still acknowledge that.
But you can nevertheless look toward a thriving, bright future for our community, and we invite you to join us in making that happen.
Mike Kane is president of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
