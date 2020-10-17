The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ new annual report to the community was just released.
It is based on our activity from July 1, 2019, through June.
We are proud of the work that has been done in support of our donors and our community. We hope you will be interested, especially because there is a good chance you were a part of that work.
After all, last year 5,182 people contributed to funds here and you may be among them.
Thank you to each and every one of you.
Perhaps you supported a community project, a fundraiser, or made a gift in memory of someone this past year.
You may not even have realized that you were a Community Foundation donor, as people are often instructed to write the check in the name of the specific fund at the foundation.
To see if your name is among those in the report, you can peruse a full list of our donors on our website at www.cfalleghenies.org.
You may be in a group or a nonprofit organization that has received a grant through the Community Foundation and don’t even know it. You can check the website to see if the name of your favored organization is there. All our grants are listed.
Make sure you pour yourself a cup of coffee or tea and settle in, though. There is a lot to look at. Last year, our busy staff processed 11,402 gifts, scholarships, grants, charitable distributions and other business activities.
In fact, every year we are among the Top 100 of all community foundations in the number of transactions we process, and most recently we were listed among the Top 26% in overall assets under management, currently over $86 million.
There are also stories of donors and purpose statements of our new funds. All of our 815 unique funds are described there. The names of our volunteer board and committee members, our policies and bylaws, and our most recent financial audit and tax returns all can be found on the site.
You can find out how to apply for a grant or scholarship, how to start a fund of your own, and how to leave a legacy to the community.
There is even a list of financial and wealth advisers who have taken the time to learn about the foundation so they can help you make the most of your planned giving.
You might need two cups of your favorite brew, actually. But we hope you’ll take the time. We think it is important to provide this information, and we have tried to make it very easy to find. As always, please feel free to call us if you have questions.
As reported in August at our Founders’ Day, the Community Foundation this past year celebrated its 30th anniversary.
So, while you are sipping and surfing, please take a moment to feel a bit proud of the generosity of Johnstown and the surrounding communities. This is here because of you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.