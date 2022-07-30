Every year as the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies plans for Founders’ Day – our annual opportunity to report to the community – we try to choose a focus that will help our donors, partners and the public discover progress that they may have been unaware of. While we recognize challenges, it’s uplifting to see just how far we’ve come.
One year recently, we highlighted the trail networks we’ve supported. That’s because during the past three decades, we’ve created or helped connect more than 77 miles worth – and because it connects to our overall focus of building pathways for our community.
For our 30th anniversary, we celebrated with music and a drive-in movie and shared some encouraging numbers.
We had supported more than 750 nonprofits and awarded more than $110 million in grants (figures that have, of course, continued to grow over the past two years).
This year, we want to take a slightly different approach.
We want to highlight the significant impact the Community Foundation and our donors are making, but we also want to let our partners know that their work matters more than they may realize. In the day-to-day, on-the-ground efforts, it’s easy to lose sight of that.
This year, we are celebrating the people and projects moving our community forward. In that vain, we invited Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace to bring some outside perspective on how communities achieve a brighter future by believing in it and working for it.
We hope her words will inspire our community partners and donors to see both the progress that is already happening and the possibilities just ahead. Like any postindustrial place, our region has its challenges. It also has so much to offer. So does Lancaster, and the mayor’s leadership and emphasis on community building, inclusivity and placemaking helped that region become recognized for its forward momentum.
It turns out that she has family ties to our city, and we are excited to share with her how Johnstown is growing.
Similar to Lancaster, momentum is happening here, from broad community initiatives to grassroots muscle.
During the past year, for example, our donors continued a multimillion-dollar investment in removing blight and beautifying lots that many of us drive past every day. We are honored to be partnering with the 1889 Foundation, the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, Lee Initiatives and the Jefferson Center for Population Health to address a critical need we helped identify: making early child care and education accessible.
We are also looking forward to the results of a partner- ship with Visit Johnstown to reenvision our region through a branding initiative we funded. That’s all in addition to the $24.5 million RAISE grant announced last fall, an application process we helped fund.
Together, we are reimagining what our community offers to the people who call it home and to visitors who help boost our economy.
On the ground level, consider the Johnstown Walk of Hope. Since the Community Foundation opened that fund for local activists in 2016, the annual fundraiser has continued to raise the bar and this year it raised more than $100,000.
Vision Together 2025 is now engaging hundreds of volunteers who are reshaping our community, from the Inclined Plane hillside to neighborhood parks and so much more.
What we have learned through all of this is that one of the key tools for success is actually pretty simple: being positive. Simply put, if you are going to work toward a better future, you have to believe in the vision.
As we prepare for this year’s Founders’ Day, we hope all of those donors, leaders and volunteers who believe in our community and our future, also take a moment to believe in the power of the effort they put in. We are proud to have supported their work for the past 32 years.
Find out more about the event and our guest speaker at cfalleghenies.org/events.
Mike Kane is president of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
