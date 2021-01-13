Mary Lou Davis

Leadership is about taking responsibility, not making excuses.
The events and subsequent outcomes of the storming of our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, will remain in our collective conscience forever. For the sake of our fragile democracy, the unveiling of the facts of what transpired before, during and after this attack must be of primary importance.
This is the only way to understand why and how this stain on our Democratic institutions took place and what we do to ensure that this, or much worse, will never take place again. We are certain that individuals at the top of our national government are addressing these issues in real time.
We are also certain, and grateful, that members of the Fourth Estate, including our local newspaper, are holding Congressional representatives, state senators and state representatives accountable for their roles in attempting to override the voice of the voters.
But sadly, this is not enough in a truly functioning democracy. The well worn and accurate quote, “All politics is local,” applies here in ways we never thought possible.
The actual facts are that Joe Biden is the president-elect of the United States, with a wide victory in both the Electoral College and popular vote.
Donald Trump conceded on Jan. 7, after weeks of uttering baseless allegations of election fraud that have been amplified by his loyalists and conservative media outlets. Since the election on Nov 3, his campaign and others on his behalf have gone to court in six states to challenge certain ballots or the certification of the votes. They have lost close to 60 cases, including at the Supreme Court.
Trump, undeterred by legal losses, the truth and reality itself, continued to spout the narrative that the election was rigged and that he, himself, won by a landslide. On Dec. 19, five days after the Electoral College convened to finalize states’ counts, Trump tweeted to his followers, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”
As we all know, this protest would be held on the day that Congress would take the final step of counting the Electoral College votes in a joint session, cementing Biden’s victory. Naturally, given this directive, the Cambria County Republican Committee planned accordingly and two buses of Trump supporters were on their way to support their president, as is their right.
As expected, Trump’s words to the crowd were the same untruths he has been saying at every one of his rallies. But this time, he encouraged them to walk to the Capitol and: “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
Unsurprisingly, many took him at his word and did exactly that. We are all now aware of the outcome: five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, more than 70 arrests with more to come, the heinous desecration of the seat and symbol of our democracy, and the threat of more violence in the future.
That being said, it is with complete shock that the Facebook page of the Cambria County Republican Committee, titled “Cambria County: Trump County” shared a post on Jan. 7, that was an example of gaslighting their followers at its finest.
Yes, the committee’s chairwoman stated that the organization does not condone violence (but who really does?).
Yes, members were in D.C. to merely cheer on Trump’s delusion that the election was stolen. And yes, they were there for camaraderie among friends and like-minded people while waving their “Stop the Steal” flags.
But what is unconscionable is how the Cambria County Republican Committee completely denied the severity of the events that transpired.
According to their post: “…unfortunately a small group of individuals decided to storm and breach the Capitol. Glenn Beck played a video where a couple of people tried to breach and cause damage and they were stopped by other Trump supporters. ... The violence may have been caused by some activists that posed as Trump supporters. ... The only ‘unlawful’ (their quotation marks) act witnessed was when an individual dressed as Gen. George Washington got into the water structure on The Mall side of the Capitol and walked across to the Capitol.”
The complete obfuscation of the facts surrounding the worst attack on our nation’s Capitol since 1814, is, as I previously stated, gaslighting in the extreme. Leadership is taking responsibility, not making excuses.
As chairwoman of the Cambria County Republican Committee, Jackie Kulback should do much better.
