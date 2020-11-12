Mark Pasquerilla

Our community has suffered through the most divisive national election of recent history. In this moment of intense national bitterness, our community can be a beacon of hope and inspiration to the rest of the country by showing our own healing and unity.
Fundamentally, humans want to be a part of something constructive and positive. More than ever the work of groups, such as Vision Together 2025 and our local foundations are needed to implement projects that help our community heal, move forward and ultimately grow.
Let’s create the climate where our grass root citizens want to be involved in positive change in our community.
Human beings are fundamentally social creatures.
Let’s give our citizens the chance to join something bigger than themselves, where they can make their region, their neighborhoods and their families better. Let’s channel the local passion and even anger into creating positive change.
We will need support from our state and federal governments to make a better Johnstown. To that end, the Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership remains committed to playing an active high quality advocacy role for our community.
We have a unified state and federal legislative team that remain united in helping our area. The partnership appreciates legislators that avoid partisan brawls of the Beltway or the Harrisburg swamp and remember and prioritize the needs of the citizens that they represent.
We have built solid ties with the Wolf administration, that have been so helpful in assisting the city of Johnstown government. But let’s remember that in the end Johnstown is not remembered for the lobbyists that we hire nor for the political donations of our sister PAC, but rather the unity, persistence and resilience of the Johnstown community.
We all understand that ultimately, Harrisburg or Washington won’t solve our problems. We need to heal ourselves and create a better, stronger community. Honestly, I feel that we are on the cusp of great positive community change.
Keep the faith. Keep your ears open to the cries of others. We can make our tiny spot on the globe a better place.
Stay in the game.
