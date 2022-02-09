Leah Spangler

“Build back better dead, child care on life support” sounds like the headline to a crime story. Sadly, to some degree, it is.
Young children and their parents suffered a major loss with the death of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” social support bill.
Politics aside, if it had passed, it would have provided a safety net for families that will now go unfunded. Those supports included universal free preschool and resources to address a longstanding child care crisis created by a rat’s nest of issues including low staff wages, worker shortages, underfunding and stringent, sometimes nonsensical regulations.
Locally, there is not enough child care available for families who need it. Child care programs have long waiting lists, with some programs reporting 100 or more children on their list waiting for care.
Many child-care programs are unable to find staff to enroll additional children.
Our children and families deserve better. They should be able to access care when needed and they should not be at the heart of a political battle.
Children and families need our support. America’s investment in our youngest citizens is dismal when compared with other nations. The U.S. spends only $500 per child annually for infant and toddler care according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
That’s nearly $14,000 less per child than the average in other wealthy nations, and almost $20,000 less than countries such as Norway, Finland, Denmark and Germany. Most developed countries invest substantially more in their children and families than the U.S.
This lack of investment results in stressed-out families and a broken system of child care that keeps many capable people out of the U.S. workforce. Families struggle to find care, and when they do, it’s often their biggest monthly bill – sometimes even more than the mortgage or rent payment. While child-care assistance is available for the lowest income families, those just above the income threshold for subsidized care can’t afford the cost of tuition and may be forced to leave the workforce entirely. Statistically, many of these people are women.
Providing quality care for the youngest Americans must be a priority if we are to remain a strong nation with a growing economy.
Child care is much more than a family issue. It is a workforce issue and an economic issue.
When people can’t go to work, our economy suffers.
Jobs go unfilled and businesses are stymied. Every one of us would benefit from a larger investment in children.
Reports from Washington indicate a slimmed-down version of the original “Build Back Better” legislation may be on the horizon.
Much of the initial bill is considered Democratic-leaning, and support for it largely fell along party lines. However, critical supports for children and families should not be about politics.
It’s time for us all to come together to create a brighter future for our youngest citizens. Is there anyone who doesn’t want that?
Leah Spangler is president and CEO of The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions.
