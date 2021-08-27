Laurel: A bridge that carries Route 219 traffic over a SCI-Somerset gateway will also carry the name of a corrections officer who was fatally injured while serving at the prison in 2018. The bridge in Somerset Township is now renamed the Mark J. Baserman Memorial Bridge in the fallen SCI-Somerset sergeant’s honor. Baserman died in February 2018, less than two weeks after he was allegedly assaulted by inmate Paul Kendrick, 25, inside a housing unit dayroom, an area where prisoners spend time dur-ing the day, investigators said.
Laurel: Days before his 18th birthday, Justin Pavic submitted the paperwork for his Eagle Scout project and had it approved. Pavic started the project, constructing two U.S. flag retirement boxes, at the beginning of the year, and steadily worked on it throughout the past few months between a job and school. The two boxes were placed in the community for use. One is at the AmeriServ in downtown Johnstown and the other is at the Boy Scouts of America store in The Galleria, Richland Township.
Barb: A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison for planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others. Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged scheme weeks after his arrest last fall. Garbin apologized to Whitmer, who was not in court, and her family.
Laurel: Once the new Handle With Care program is in place, Richland School District will receive regular notices from the Richland Township and Geistown Borough police when a child has been involved in a traumatic event. “It’s simply making the school aware that something happened last night,” Somerset Borough police Chief Randy Cox said during a presentation at the high school. Cox’s department implemented Handle With Care in Fedruary with Somerset Area School District and has seen success since then.
Laurel: As passenger counts soar, the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport leaders are tackling some welcome challenges to accommodate continued growth. The situation has airport leaders eyeing parking capacity, ground transportation options and passenger conveniences. If the growth continues, the authority may have to consider a new parking lot and look into the possibility of funding construction through federal COVID-19 relief funds, airport authority member James Loncella said. Flair of Country owner Cory Crocco sees the growth as an opportunity for his catering and banquet business, which also has takeout service from the former restaurant location.
Laurel: Altmeyer’s Home Store is relocating to the Richland Town Center, next to the new Ulta Beauty location that is set to open by mid-September, Pennswood Commercial broker of record Bob Varner said. Richland Town Center is home to nearly 500,000 square feet of retail space with more than 30 stores, shops or eateries, including Walmart Supercenter, Best Buy, TJ Maxx, Starbucks, Panera Bread, Five Guys and Chili’s. Also, a Verizon Wireless authorized dealer is moving into the former Chuck E. Cheese location, next to Staples on Galleria Drive in Richland Township. The store relocated from 1459 Scalp Ave., where it had served Johnstown customers since 2007, said store owner Eric Bruckner, of State College.
Barb: Two hoaxers face a record $5.1 million fine for allegedly making illegal robocalls to wireless phones without the owners’ consent in the 2020 election. The federal communications commission said that the proposed fine for Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman and Burkman’s lobbying firm would be the largest ever for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
